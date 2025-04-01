Shmuel Harari's widow and children will run the Jerusalem Marathon in his memory

The last time Anna Harari ran with her husband, Shmuel, was in Jerusalem.

It was their first and only run together. Just days later, he was called up for reserve duty, and on Simchat Torah, he fell in battle in Lebanon. This Friday, Anna will lace up her running shoes again – this time, to honor his memory in the Jerusalem Marathon.

Anna, originally from France, came to Israel for national service, where she met Shmuel, an immigrant from the United States. They built a life together and raised three children in Israel.

When war broke out, Shmuel was called to serve, leaving home for what would be the last time.

"About two weeks before he fell, we went for a run together in Jerusalem," Anna recalls. "It was the first and last time we ever ran side by side. Shortly after, he was called back to the reserves and never returned."

Running through the pain

In the weeks following his deployment, Anna joined a running group to cope with his absence and pursue a long-held love of running. She signed up for the Jerusalem Marathon, and after Shmuel’s passing, she knew without a doubt.“I was going to run for him.”

Anna and her children have received support from the Koby Mandell Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping bereaved families for over 20 years. Their connection to the foundation, however, began long before their personal tragedy. At 16, Shmuel volunteered as a counselor at the foundation’s summer camp, offering support to children who had lost loved ones.

“We’ve been connected to the foundation ever since,” Anna says.

This year, Anna and her children will participate in the family race in Shmuel's memory.

“We’ve done the family run together before, and the kids are looking forward to wearing shirts with their dad’s picture on them. He was the perfect father to them. They shared so many special moments, and he always made time for them.”

Despite the challenges of raising three children alone, Anna is on the verge of completing her medical studies in Safed. By summer, she plans to move back to Jerusalem.

“Balancing school, parenting, and providing for my family hasn’t been easy, but I’m determined to finish my studies and dedicate even more time to my children.”

The Harari family will be running alongside the Koby Mandell Foundation to raise awareness of its work and the vital support it provides to bereaved families.

Eliana Brenner-Mandell, a leader of the foundation, shared: “Anna and the Harari family are very dear to us. Shmuel was a beloved counselor who will never be forgotten. Anna’s participation, along with other foundation members, sends a powerful message – one of resilience, strength, and choosing life. We are doing everything we can to support these families.”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion added: “I was deeply moved to hear that Anna’s last run with Shmuel took place here in Jerusalem – the city that unites Jews from all over the world. We are honored to welcome Anna and her children as they run in his memory. The Jerusalem Marathon will once again bring together soldiers, reservists, security forces, bereaved families, and families of hostages, all running together in prayer and hope for better days ahead.”