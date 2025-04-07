The hostages were not forgotten at Israel’s television awards

The second awards ceremony for television that the Israel Academy of Film and Television held during the war kept the hostages and the continuing conflict front and center as much as possible, in a festive event on Wednesday night in Tel Aviv.

Writer Galit Hoogi hosted the broadcast, in which a special award was given to 10 women journalists who have covered the hostages and their families throughout the year. Accepting this award, Michal Peylan of Channel 12 said, “It is our obligation to continue to make sure their voices are heard and make sure that we do not stop asking: How is it possible that they are still not home?”

Shira Albag, the mother of returned hostage Liri Albag, praised these journalists, saying, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering dedication, determination, and courage, and that you are with us and by our side. Supporting, strengthening, crying, and encouraging us in the most difficult moments we have been through and that the families of the kidnapped are still going through.

“You are proof that a free press is a tremendous force. Thank you to all the media people who do not let up and do not let the issue fade, who are by the families of the kidnapped and make their voices heard and the voices of those who cannot be heard. We will not rest or be silent until the last hostage is returned.”

The news magazine Uvda, hosted by Ilana Dayan, won the award for Best Investigative Program. It has broken news throughout the year and featured interviews that have riveted the entire country. Dayan dedicated the award to the returned hostages Gadi Mozes and Eli Sharabi, who appeared recently on the show. Seats in a theater. (credit: PXFUEL)

Eretz Nehederet won the award for Best Satire Program. Liat Harlev, who accepted the award with her castmates Eyal Kitzis and Tamir Bar, said: “Only when the hostages return, maybe there will be a wonderful country here.”

Award winners

The big winner of the night in the drama category was, to no one’s surprise, Bad Boy, a tough series about a young teen caught up in the juvenile justice system who becomes a stand-up comedian. It was created by some of the biggest names in Israeli television, among them Ron Leshem, Daniel Amsel, Amit Cohen, Roee Florentin, Moshe Malka, Hagar Ben-Asher (who also directed the series), and Daniel Chen, on whose life it was based. Bad Boy also won awards for writing and directing.

Best Actress in a Drama Series went to Liraz Chamami for her performance as a tough policewoman in Manayek. Best Actor in a Drama Series was awarded to Yousef “Joe” Sweid for his role as a tormented psychologist in Night Therapy.

Shira Haas, one of Israel’s busiest actresses abroad, received the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama award for her performance as a patient in Night Therapy. She did not accept the prize in person but sent a gracious message. Yaakov Zada-Daniel won the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama award, also for playing a patient on Night Therapy.

The award for best comedy series went to Checkout, about the staff and customers of a small-town supermarket. Noa Koler, the lead actress in Checkout, won for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and fan favorite Amir Shurush from Checkout won Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series went to Liora Rivlin for Berlin Blues (an excellent series, although I would not have classified it as a comedy). Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series went to Dov Navon for his role as the world’s most annoying customer in Checkout.

The documentary series The Publishers, about the power of publishing magnates, won Best Documentary Series, while the Sorry for Asking series, in both its adult and children’s versions, won Best Factual Series and Best Children’s Documentary Show, respectively.

Roni Kuban’s show Meeting won Best Talk Show, From the Other Side won Best Current Affairs Program, and the Best Reality Series was Come Dine with Me.