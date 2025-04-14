Series of free events to be experienced at 'Live at the Lake Festival' in Israel's North

A series of free events will take place next week at Monfort Lake in Ma’alot-Tarshiha under the banner of the Live at the Lake – Tasting Cultures Festival.

A blend of music, food, and culture, the two-day event on April 16 and 17 will feature afternoon children’s shows with Miki Mukhtar and Kevin Rubin and evening concerts by Agam Buhbut and Odeleya on April 16 and Hatikva 6 and Eviatar Banai on April 17.

In addition, a family activity zone will offer inflatable jumping activities, arts and crafts, food and drink stands, and local dance and talent productions.

THE HACIENDA FOREST View Hotel, located in the Western Galilee at Ma’alot-Tarshiha, is ideal for families. (credit: AYA BEN-EZRI)

Town's mayor on the festival

Mayor Moti Ben-David of Ma’alot-Tarshiha welcomed the festival, saying, “For over a year, we’ve dealt with Home Front Command restrictions and the war in the North. Now is the time to revive the region and bring joy back to the area. I invite everyone to enjoy high-quality live performances, many exciting activities, come support the North, and be part of a cultural experience that will stay with you for a long time.”