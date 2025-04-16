45th Acco Festival kicks off with dynamic line-up of performances

After being postponed due to the war, the 45th Acco International Fringe Theatre Festival officially opened on Monday.

Acre Mayor Shlomo Ben Shlush, festival CEO and executive producer Lizo Ohayon, and artistic director Dalia Shimko launched the festival, which will conclude today.

Held in the historic alleys and courtyards of Old Acre, the festival offers a dynamic lineup of dozens of original productions alongside free outdoor performances that are open to the public.

For more than four decades, this fringe theater festival has served as a platform for daring, independent, and multicultural artistic voices. THE COURTYARD of the Knights’ Halls (Hospitaller Fortress) in Acre’s Old City (credit: LIAT COLLINS)

Carrying on the legacy

This year’s edition continues that legacy with groundbreaking new works, bold creative expression, and a compelling dialogue between artists, audiences, and the city itself.

The streets of the city have become alive with open-air theater, street performances, living statues, circus acts, interactive installations, music, and one-of-a-kind spectacles – all under the open sky, where history and avant-garde performance meet.