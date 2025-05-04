Galilion Hotel introduces ‘Summer Camp’ program to beckon families back to North

This summer offers an opportunity for a family getaway close to home, as the Upper Galilee gradually reopens to tourism after a challenging year-and-a-half marked by conflict. Drawing inspiration from renowned international tourist regions like Germany’s Black Forest, the Galilion Hotel is launching “Summer Camp,” which integrates curated content and benefits for diverse local attractions and excursions exclusively for hotel guests seeking to rediscover the region’s offerings.

Nestled in the pastoral heart of the Galilee, the Galilion Hotel’s summer program combines scenic vistas, rushing streams, heritage sites, museums, agriculture, hikes, and various attractions into a comprehensive vacation experience tailored for children and adults. This initiative arrives as the region looks to rebuild its tourism sector, which has seen a significant downturn.

This year’s family-oriented summer program, themed “Around the World in 80 Days,” incorporates content and activities centered on different countries, continents, and cultures. The program features captivating performances, creative workshops, engaging seminars, nature activities in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights, culinary experiences, and more, all providing a refreshing escape for returning visitors.

The Summer Camp will present a spectrum of summer activities for all ages. Children will embark on an imaginative global journey, including off-site visits to attractions in northern Israel, nature hikes in the Galilee, and outdoor pursuits. Parents can indulge in wine tastings, wine workshops, a culinary journey led by the hotel chef, various workshops, and other enriching experiences. The expectation is that such offerings will encourage families to explore the Upper Galilee once again.

The program’s offerings include: an energetic Capoeira workshop that blends movement, rhythm, and the Afro-Brazilian martial art; a circus performance featuring juggling and acrobatics; nature excursions to the streams and enchanting sites of northern Israel; creative and cooking workshops for children; yoga and Pilates sessions with panoramic views; a global crafts workshop; open-air movie nights showcasing family films with popcorn; a campfire gathering evening with a bonfire and marshmallows, beverages, and an artistic performance. Vineyards in Israel's Galilee. (credit: GALIL MOUNTAIN WINERY)

Additionally, musical performances by leading artists and special ensembles will take place, such as the Sheketak Ensemble – a show that combines dance, live music, theater, and video, aiming to draw cultural enthusiasts back to the area.

Perks for the hotel guests who choose to travel up north

Hotel guests will also enjoy access to the hotel pool, a stylish wine bar, a well-equipped gym, and a luxurious spa complex. A rich and varied summer menu, based on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients from the Galilee, will be served in the dining room and hotel restaurant, supporting local producers as tourism revives.

The Galilion Hotel’s Summer Camp will run throughout July and August. It is designed for families and nature enthusiasts seeking a summer vacation with added value, contributing to the gradual return of normalcy to the Upper Galilee.

The hotel is situated in the Hula Valley, in the heart of the Upper Galilee, offering 120 rooms and suites with stunning views of the Hula Valley fields, Mount Hermon, the Galilee, and Golan Heights. The hotel provides high-standard accommodations for couples and families with maximum comfort.

It features a quality restaurant with a menu inspired by local cuisine, emphasizing fresh regional ingredients. The hotel also houses a wine bar open throughout the week, showcasing local wineries, a spa with approximately 10 unique treatment rooms, a dry/wet sauna, and an outdoor swimming pool, all ready to welcome back guests.

The hotel also specializes in hosting business and community conferences, offering a range of tailored solutions for companies, institutions, and businesses looking to support the region’s economic recovery. It boasts innovative facilities and halls accommodating up to 600 participants, boutique halls of various sizes, meeting rooms with advanced multimedia equipment, professional service, and the pastoral landscapes of the Galilee, suitable for large conferences, seminars, lectures, launches, events, workshops, and more.

As part of the Summer Camp vacation, guests will receive complimentary vouchers for attractions and tours in the Upper Galilee region, based on the number of nights they stay, encouraging exploration of the area’s offerings that have been largely dormant.

“We recognize the critical importance of bolstering the tourism sector in the Upper Galilee, particularly after the challenges of the past year and a half,” said Erez Moshe, CEO of the Galilion Hotel. Through the Summer Camp initiative, we aim to provide our guests with a comprehensive Galilean experience that combines quality hospitality, enchanting nature, and a variety of family-friendly activities, all while fostering collaboration with local attractions and the community as the region rebuilds.

Prices start from NIS 1,590 per night for a couple. For details, go to www.galilion.co.il.