Ironi Tiberias and Ashdod secure premier league survival, Maccabi Petah Tikva relegated

The Israeli soccer league relegation playoffs wrapped up this past weekend with Ironi Tiberias and Ashdod SC securing their spots in the top division for next season, while Maccabi Petah Tikva and Hapoel Hadera were relegated to the Leumit League.

Ironi Tiberias and Maccabi Petah Tikva played to a goalless draw, a result that ensured survival for the Kineret club while sealing Petah Tikva’s fate. The point wasn’t enough for the visitors, who now head back to the second division.

“I’ve been at Tiberias for four years now; there have been good and tough moments, but we’ve never strayed from our path,” said Ironi Tiberias coach Eliran Hodeida. “I’m grateful to the management for giving me the quiet to work and to my wife and daughters, who supported me through difficult times.”

Petah Tikva coach Noam Shoham accepted responsibility for the team’s drop.

"We couldn't maintain our momentum because the fight at the bottom was intense. We thought 32 points would be enough, and in the end, even 33 weren't. I won't talk about how the team was built – once I took over, the responsibility was mine, and I take it all."

Haim Silvas takes a coaching gamble

Ashdod dominated Ironi Kiryat Shmona 4-2, with two quick second-half penalties ensuring their stay in the Premier League.

After a scoreless first half, Mohammed Kna’an and Roy Levy converted from the spot, and Israel Coll added a third. Kiryat Shmona responded with goals from Denis Kulikov and Roei Zikri to narrow the gap, but Ebenezer Mamatah scored deep into stoppage time to clinch the win for the hosts.

Ashdod coach Haim Silvas spoke about the gamble he took by accepting the job.

“Before I came here, everyone told me not to. We had games against Maccabi Haifa and Netanya coming up, and we were five points down. But I believed in the players, and I knew that even something that seemed impossible could be done.”

Despite the loss, Kiryat Shmona coach Shai Barda praised his team’s overall campaign.

“No one thought we’d stay up, but we managed to do so early. The playoffs didn’t reflect our regular season, but the team achieved above and beyond. I’m proud of what we accomplished.”

Hapoel Jerusalem ended its season on a high with a 4-2 win over Hapoel Hadera, as Guy Badash scored a brace.Eylon Almog opened the scoring in the 10th minute off an Ohad Alamgor cross, and Badash doubled the lead just before halftime. He added a third off a free kick in the 53rd minute, and Matan Hozez converted a penalty to make it 4-0. Hadera fought back with goals from Jose Cortes and James Adeniyi, but the result was never in doubt.

Almog reflected on his half-season loan from Hapoel Beersheba.

“I’m happy I played here. The club and coach Ziv Arie believed in me. I had chances I didn’t convert, but I gave everything. I’ll return to Beersheba and see what happens — I hope to play, contribute, and fulfill my dreams.”

Hadera coach Nimrod Kostica was frustrated with the result.

“It didn’t reflect the game. We had 70% possession and countless chances. If I’d started the season here, we’d have stayed in the league. There’s potential in this squad, and while I want to stay, I understand the chances are slim.”

Maccabi Bnei Reineh closed out its campaign with a 1-0 win over Bnei Sakhnin on Omri Altman’s 17th-minute goal. The win capped off a solid season for the club.

Reineh coach Sharon Mimer summed up the campaign positively.

“We had a good season. We got a bit confused near the end, but we had a 50% success rate in the playoffs and never faced relegation danger. That alone shows what kind of season this was. For a club like Reineh, this was an amazing year.”

Bnei Sakhnin coach Menachem Koretzky emphasized the need for a grounded approach.

“We had to find our DNA in these relegation playoffs and realize our limitations. We did something great by staying up, but now the club needs to breathe and begin building toward a better future.”