The Holon Institute of Technology (HIT) stands as one of Israel's leading academic institutions, established in 1969 following the Six-Day War to address the nation's critical engineering needs. According to HIT's President, Prof. Eduard Yakubov, the institution has dedicated itself to supporting Israel's comprehensive technological requirements across all sectors—from education and healthcare to transportation, defense, and beyond.

HIT provides technological talent that strengthens Israel's core infrastructure and capabilities. Its graduates have contributed significantly to the nation's defense systems, medical technologies, transportation networks, and digital infrastructure. Artificial intelligence education and research are woven as a common thread throughout all of HIT's academic programs, positioning the institute at the forefront of Israel's AI innovation ecosystem. Thousands now hold key positions in companies like Rafael, Elbit, IAI, NVIDIA, and Intel. With Israel facing increasingly complex challenges, the institution is developing advanced systems leveraging artificial intelligence, robotics, and data science.

A recent Knesset committee survey has identified a shortage of 18,000 engineers, requiring adaptation of higher education to emphasize practical skills and multidisciplinary approaches that directly address national priorities. HIT supplies over 1,400 graduates annually to every technological sector in Israel—from cybersecurity and digital medicine to agricultural innovation, transportation systems, and educational technology.

The institute's curricula are specifically designed to align with Israel's national technological priorities, ensuring graduates can immediately contribute to addressing the country's most pressing challenges. Since October 7, approximately 40% of HIT's 6,000 students have served as IDF reservists, demonstrating the institution's direct support for national security.

Beyond its technological mission, HIT embraces its social responsibility, serving students from 384 localities and providing opportunities for first-generation higher education students. The institution maintains the highest percentage of Ethiopian students in technological fields among Israeli academic institutions and extends education to diverse communities, ensuring technological expertise is developed throughout Israeli society.

In these challenging times, HIT's President emphasized returning to foundational principles of tradition and Zionism. The institution stands ready to support Israel's technological independence and innovation across all sectors. Despite social differences, unity remains critical as the nation works together to develop technologies that will secure Israel's future.

Prof. Yakubov concluded, quoting Abraham Lincoln: "The best way to predict your future is to create it." HIT is helping Israel create a stronger, more secure, and more prosperous future for all its citizens through technological education and innovation.

