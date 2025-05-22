Bridging Science and Medicine: The Richter Institute for Medicine of the Future

At the core of Tel Aviv University’s growing partnership with local hospitals is the newly established Richter Institute for Medicine of the Future, driving breakthroughs in collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

The Institute, named after philanthropists Drs. Judith and Jacob (Kobi) Richter, whose contribution made its existence possible, is a milestone in the efforts of Tel Aviv University (TAU) to unite scientific inquiry with clinical care.

The Richter Institute focuses on advancing breakthroughs in cardiology and neurology—two of the most critical and complex domains in modern medicine. What makes it unique is its structure: all research must be conducted by joint teams composed of a senior scientist and a practicing MD, ensuring close collaboration between University researchers and clinicians at the TAU-affiliated Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital).

“The flow between basic research and clinical application is critical to real medical breakthroughs,” says Prof. Karen Avraham, Dean of the Gray Faculty of Medical & Health Sciences. “It’s about people working together, bringing their respective strengths to the table.”

To this end, the Institute supports joint research projects, purchases specialized equipment, provides scholarships for graduate students involved in cross-disciplinary work, and hosts international conferences. “We want to ensure that our researchers not only lead locally but also stay connected globally,” Prof. Avraham explains. “When something groundbreaking happens abroad, we want to know about it immediately—and vice versa.”

The Institute is co-led by Prof. Eran Perlson, a neuroscientist focused on ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and Prof. Yan Topilsky, a clinician specializing in heart conditions. Their partnership exemplifies the synergy the Richter Institute aims to institutionalize. “Perlson’s lab might develop a potential treatment, but it’s the clinician who knows what patients actually need and how to apply it,” says Prof. Avraham. “When they work together, the results are so much more powerful.”

Another frontier being explored is artificial intelligence (AI). TAU has made integrating AI into medical research and education a strategic priority. “We’ve already launched a task force called Future Medical Graduates in an AI-Driven World,” Prof. Avraham notes. “We’re not playing catch-up—we’re pushing forward.”

The University is also investing in AI-driven infrastructure and coursework, including a new dedicated course for medical students. With initiatives like the Alrov Center for Digital Medicine, a joint effort with the Sourasky Medical Center, the aim is clear: to embed cutting-edge technology into every layer of medical research and education.

The Richter Institute is helping to fast-track this evolution. More grants, improved facilities, and advanced tools are all on the horizon.

“This is about doing research that matters,” says Prof. Avraham. “And making sure it reaches the people who need it most.”We’re talking about developing new treatments for ALS, finding better ways to prevent heart disease, and creating AI tools that can diagnose illness faster and more accurately. These are innovations that give hope to patients, improve care for families, and ultimately help build a healthier society for all.”

Written in collaboration with Tel Aviv University