Four Israeli artists to display at London Art Biennale

Four Israeli artists – Simcha Even-Chen, Daniel Remer, Tanya Voltsinger, and Zeev Degani – have been selected for the London Art Biennale 2025, one of the UK’s most respected international art events.

Held from July 16-20 at Chelsea Old Town Hall, the Biennale showcases the works of 350 creative talents from 60 nations. Organized in collaboration with London’s historic Gagliardi Gallery, a cultural cornerstone in Chelsea, the Biennale is curated by an international panel led by Peter Gagliardi.

Israel’s delegation will bring a diverse and compelling array of perspectives to the global stage.

Selected Israeli artists

• Degani will present Dance Me to the End of Love, a sculpture inspired by Leonard Cohen’s song. It portrays soft movement as an act of resistance and love as a continuous choreography that knows no end.

• Tel Aviv-based Voltsinger will exhibit Tired Woman, an acrylic work embracing the raw and honest exhaustion versus the modern world’s artificial facade of perfection.

• Remer, a photography artist from Modi’in, will exhibit It Is So, a photograph delving into the symbiotic relationship between nature and humanity.

• Rehovot-based sculptor Even-Chen will showcase an abstract sculpture Entrapped with reflecting features, rhythmic linear patterns, and monochromic color, emphasizing movement, fragility, and internal force.