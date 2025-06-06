Comedy for Koby hosts benefit raising funds supporting victims of terror, trauma

The venerable Comedy for Koby institution has been making Israelis laugh since 2008. And despite the ongoing war, a fresh batch of English-language comics, led by founder and master of ceremonies Avi Liberman, will be returning for a series of performances around the country beginning next week.

Joining Liberman at the upcoming seven shows will be Ray Ellin, Erin Maguire, and Brian Scott McFadden.

Ellin is the host of the Wild Nights on the Prairie with Ray Ellin podcast and the owner of Aruba Ray’s Comedy Club, a top-rated venue on the island of Aruba.

The New York-based Maguire has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has released an album, Baseline Presentable, and hosts a comedy advice podcast, Dear Pod.

McFadden is a regular in the NY comedy club circuit and is a versatile voiceover artist, having appeared in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty with Ben Stiller, Ice Age II with Ray Romano, and Robots with Robin Williams and Halle Berry. Brian Scott McFadden. (credit: Comedy for Koby/Yissachar Ruas)

As an astute observer of both Israeli and American Jewish society, Liberman is well known to Israeli audiences with his unique perspective on Israel, its culture, and religion.

The comedians are donating their talents to benefit the programs of The Koby Mandell Foundation, founded by Seth and Sherri Mandell, in memory of their son, Koby, and his friend, Yosef Ishran, who were murdered in a terrorist attack in 2001.

Proceeds from the shows go to providing therapeutic support, community-building opportunities, and educational initiatives for victims of terror, loss, and trauma.

The shows will take place on June 12 in Beit Shemesh, June 14 in Alon Shvut in Gush Etzion, June 15 at the ZOA House in Tel Aviv, June 16 at the Gerard Behar Theater in Jerusalem, June 17 at the Einan Theater in Modi’in, and June 18 at the Mishkan Theater in Ra’anana.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ComedyForKoby.com. Special prices for active service personnel (reserve/active duty) by contacting 0546597796 via WhatsApp.