Joel Mesler’s ‘The Light Within’ illuminates Tel Aviv’s art scene

In a world often shadowed by sorrow and uncertainty, American artist Joel Mesler arrives in Tel Aviv carrying a vibrant, defiant beacon of joy.

His first solo exhibition in Israel, The Light Within, on view at the Nassima Landau Art Foundation from May 28-August 8, 2025, is more than a mere collection of paintings and objects.

It is a heartfelt, layered manifesto of optimism, humor, and self-examination, deeply interwoven with Mesler’s complex and often surprising engagement with Jewish identity.

Hosted by one of Tel Aviv’s most visionary cultural institutions, the exhibition was thoughtfully curated by Steeve Nassima, whose dedication helped bring Mesler’s singular artistic voice to the city.

Together, they present a powerful debut that bridges Mesler’s Los Angeles roots and Jewish heritage with the contemporary realities of life in Israel. Joel Mesler's piece 'L'Chaim'. (credit: Courtesy of Nassima Landau)

The exhibition’s core message crystallized for Mesler in an unsettling encounter hours before our meeting during a phone call with an American art dealer. The dealer bluntly asserted that as a Jew, Mesler had no right to make joyful art. “It hit me like a punch,” Mesler recalls.

This painful rebuke not only underscored the persistence of antisemitism in the United States but starkly contradicted the hopeful energy he had shared with Israel a year earlier through his work Life, which was part of “Pictures at an Exhibition” – a unique collaboration between the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and the Nassima Landau Art Foundation.

Confronted with this heaviness, Mesler’s response was spontaneous and symbolic. “The very first thing I did when I got here was dance in front of the gallery,” he says, smiling. “The staff came out… the eight people who saw it felt something... They said, ‘Wow, we don’t see that anymore.’” This moment of spontaneous joy encapsulates Mesler’s guiding philosophy: “It’s really not about anybody else but me… that’s all I can control.”

This personal resolve resonates deeply with a central tenet of hassidic thought: simcha, or joy, as not just an emotion but a spiritual imperative. Rabbi Nachman of Breslov famously taught, “Mitzvah gedolah lihyot b’simcha tamid” – “It is a great command to always be in a state of joy.” Joy becomes a sacred discipline, a defiant choice to sing, dance, and celebrate, even in darkness.

Mesler’s art, outlook are profoundly shaped by his Jewish upbringing

“It’s part of what we are,” he says simply. “We still have to be the light upon the nations.”

This belief informs the poignant theory he calls “Home Run, Run Home,” which reflects on the paradoxical dynamics of Jewish success and the backlash it often engenders.

“We keep saying, ‘Look how many of us got the Nobel Prize…’” he explains, “but if too many Jews hit too many home runs, that’s a problem… and so then they make you run home.

”This historical cycle is a painful reminder that “if they are foreign, they’re persecuted. If they assimilate, they’re persecuted.”

It underscores, for Mesler, why Israel is essential: “We have a place to go, to be, to protect ourselves in case it comes again.” He emphasizes that even if Jews leave Israel and rebuild elsewhere, history shows “they would still be attacked after they built something beautiful.”

This ethos of choosing light, especially in the face of adversity, permeates Mesler’s daily life and studio practice.“Life’s an inside job,” he insists. Each day begins with a gratitude list, grounding him in the present. “If I’m present in the moment and conscious, then I am totally free… without fear because fear is just in my mind.”

His studio is a sanctuary of joy: “I sit and think about life. I listen to music. If I want to dance, I dance. I burn incense, I burn sage, and I draw. It’s so much fun. If I struggle, something’s off with me.”

He flatly rejects the tortured artist myth: “That’s bulls***. It’s all a lie.” Instead, he strives for meditative presence, describing himself as “just a vessel.” His creative vitality is inseparable from his sobriety. “I say yes to two things: to help Jews and Judaism and to my sobriety.” For Mesler, art is a form of service, a way to bring light to the world. “I know what I can achieve.”

MESLER’S WORK, characterized by bold, playful typography layered over sun-drenched imagery, often conceals deep emotional currents. Beneath the inviting surface lies a tapestry of personal history, trauma, and Jewish experience.One recurring motif is the banana leaf wallpaper from The Beverly Hills Hotel’s breakfast room, where a pivotal childhood memory unfolded: “My father had a nervous breakdown there… he threw the table over… and I chased him.”

Another constant backdrop is the pool party scene, inspired by his mother’s frequent social gatherings. “She’d throw a party for any reason,” Mesler recalls, “but behind the laughter, there was tension, gossip, tears, affairs, and drunken confessions.” This dissonance between childhood innocence and adult complexity forms a thread of unresolved emotion, which Mesler now reimagines as healing.

One of the exhibition’s central works revisits his beloved “bruised fruit” series, a tender metaphor for Jewish resilience. These fruits, “a little battered, a little bruised… but still sweet and juicy,” speak to endurance and sweetness in adversity.

For The Light Within, Mesler reinterprets these images as stained glass panels, transforming them from paintings into luminous sculptures. The refracted light and fragmented colors symbolize inner strength and fractured beauty: the light truly emanates from within.

Mesler also confronts childhood fears through his Hopes and Dreams piece. Once, rainbows in his wallpaper held demonic connotations, but here, they become beacons of hope and transformation. The stained-glass technique evokes the complexity of Diasporic Jewish identity while recontextualizing sacred phrases, such as “light unto the nations,” into vibrant, contemporary symbols.

Complementing these pieces is a new series of hand-crafted charms suspended delicately on sculptural fronds throughout the gallery. These small objects provide a tactile counterpoint to the large-scale paintings, serving as physical manifestations of memory, vulnerability, and healing. Each charm is imbued with meaning, inviting viewers to contemplate the intimate, often fragile nature of identity.

The Light Within is a richly layered experience, oscillating between vulnerability and humor, memory and imagination. Mesler’s deeply personal yet accessible art frames joy not as escapism but as a deliberate, even radical, act of defiance.

In a time and place still shadowed by grief and uncertainty, his bold colors, playful typography, and reflective phrases invite viewers to look inward, offering not an escape but a chance to find their own light within.

‘The Light Within,’ Nassima-Landau Art Foundation, 55 Ahad Ha’Am St, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Free entrance. www.nassimalandau.com