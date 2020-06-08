The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

At last, the Israel Festival is here

The members of the festival management board said the green light for an adjusted program was given following a meeting between the culture minister and finance minister.

By BARRY DAVIS  
JUNE 8, 2020 00:39
EYAL SHER (left), the festival’s general director, with artistic director Itzik Jolly. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
EYAL SHER (left), the festival’s general director, with artistic director Itzik Jolly.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Israel Festival, the country’s primary cultural event, will take place this year after all.
The festival, which should have been up and running right now, was originally canceled due to the Health Ministry’s coronavirus restrictions on social gatherings, and curtailment of international air travel. Happily, the organizers have announced that the annual event will now happen September 3-12.
The members of the festival management board said the green light for an adjusted program to go ahead later in the year was given following a meeting between the culture minister and finance minister which laid out guidelines for resumption of cultural events all around the country.
“We believe the festival plays a central role in strengthening the community of artists and the entire cultural sector, and in helping to repair economic and social divisions in society as a whole,” said a management representative.
At this stage the actual program has yet to be finalized, and there will be some significant tweaking to be done, taking into account Health Ministry attendance regulations as they apply three months from now, and availability of foreign productions on the new dates.
“The tailored artistic program, which was put together prior to the pandemic, through the shows and events touches on issues with which society is now grappling – community, encounter, touch, empathy, emergency situations and evacuation, individualism and technology, ageism, democracy, acceptance of others, etc.,” says festival general director Eyal Sher.
“Artistic intervention in the public domain and community, artist encounters and professional conferences will address the place of culture and its role in the changing reality and other areas,” Sher continues. “We believe that, with the return to activity, expressing these themes through live art will be as important, inspiring, relevant and urgent as ever.”
For more information: www.festival-israel-org


Tags Finance Ministry Culture in Israel israel festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by