The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company back with COVID-inspired performance

It was only after the coronavirus limitations were lifted that Rami Be’er could take stock of what had happened.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 20:15
Illusion, dance responds to the pandemic. (photo credit: EYAL HIRSCH)
Illusion, dance responds to the pandemic.
(photo credit: EYAL HIRSCH)
For 41 years, Rami Be’er’s morning routine has included walking from his home on Kibbutz Ga’aton to the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company’s studios, first as a dancer in the company and, for the last 34 years, as the artistic director and house choreographer. And while the existence of a dance company is not the most stable, schedules fluctuate constantly to include performances around the country, tours, studio showings, creations by Be’er and other artists, sick days, rehearsals and workshops, there was a rhythm to Be’er working life that stayed constant. Until COVID-19.
In the months of lockdowns, though its base is distant from city centers, the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company’s daily functions were significantly impacted. Having weathered turbulence in the past, the company pressed on, adapting to each new regulation and restriction. It was only after the coronavirus limitations were lifted that Be’er could take stock of what had happened. This reflection is the base for his newest creation Illusion (Ta’atua), which will premiere this week at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center.
“The whole corona period, with its different waves, the company couldn’t perform but we could work in the studio in capsules. There were all kinds of phases, what was allowed and what wasn’t. Essentially, it shook all of our routines, and it impacted the company and the dancers. We found ourselves in the studio.
“Our existence as we know it was rocked. A lot of our dancers have families abroad so their worry, the fact that they couldn’t leave Israel to see their loved ones, was present with us. All this came into the day-to-day and entered the studio. We tried to bring it to a type of expression, our need for existence and our reality. That’s how the process began,” says Be’er over the phone. 
Be’er is one of the most veteran and respected creative voices in Israel. His creations have been part of the Israeli cultural tapestry for nearly four decades. His works for both adult and young audiences such as Aide Memoire, Upon Reaching the Sun, Kibbutz 360 and Ekodoom have engaged viewers young and old.
RAMI BE'ER (credit: EYAL HIRSCH) RAMI BE'ER (credit: EYAL HIRSCH)
In addition, Be’er has created works for a long list of companies abroad. As the driving force of the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, he has proven time and again that art can be made away from the metropolitan centers of the country. In fact, KCDC’s International Dance Village has become a beacon for dancers from around Israel and abroad. 
Be’er turned to former company member and choreographer Eyal Dadon to echo the sensations present in the dancers’ bodies in a soundtrack. “Eyal was my student and afterward he made his first pieces as a dancer in the company,” explains Be’er. Be’er adds that Dadon was the natural choice following the death of his longtime collaborator, Alex Claude, who passed nearly two years ago. “I asked Eyal if he would be interested in collaborating and he said ‘gladly.’”
As in all of his many works, Be’er took the emotional impetus and translated it to movement. The piece presents a sense of uneasiness, of constant shifts and personal earthquakes. And while Be’er knows that not everyone in the audience will be able to connect to the particulars of the company members’ experience, he is confident that the impact of instability was shared by all over the last two years. “It is a piece that deals with our existence as individuals and a society. It proposes an opportunity for the viewer to connect. The soundtrack, text, movement, stage, lighting and overall, allow the viewer to connect to himself, to his inner world through associations, memories, senses, thoughts and feelings. The piece leaves a wide space for personal interpretation,” Be’er said.
The Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company will perform Ta’atua at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center on December 1. For more information, visit www.kcdc.co.il.


Tags dance performance Coronavirus lockdown COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by