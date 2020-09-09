Beit Avi Chai launches online High Holy Day-themed series

Jerusalem’s Beit Avi Chai is launching a new online platform featuring High Holy Day-centered topics featuring a variety of performers and speakers, from musicians Shlomi Shaban, Rona Kenan and Eviatar Banai to author Meir Shalev, musicologist Prof. Edwin Seroussi and chef and food entrepreneur Hedai Offaim.According to the educational institution, the series is designed to enable wide and diverse audiences and age groups around the world to connect with the uniqueness of the coming Jewish holiday period directly from the comfort of people’s homes. “It is hard to imagine celebrating the coming Jewish holidays during the coronavirus pandemic,” said David Rozenson, Beit Avi Chai’s executive director. “In response, Beit Avi Chai has created a new, multifaceted online platform with a wide variety of original programs and presentations that we hope will enable people around the world to participate in a special experience of celebrating the ideas and spirit of the holidays directly from their homes.”All professionally recorded in Jerusalem, the project will be launched on September 13, on Beit Avi Chai’s website (www.bac.org.il). The initiative includes a rich selection of more than 200 items, in Hebrew and English, with original presentations, podcasts, preparations and recipes of holiday foods, essays, poetry, music and art by leading educators, major performers, award-winning writers, poets and chefs, as well as key cultural personalities. All postings are accompanied by texts, explanations, and visual images.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });