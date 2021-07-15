The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Beit Hillel Theater Workshop offers Disney summer event for families

The Beit Hillel Theater Workshop at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem weathered this past year of COVID restrictions, closures and frustrations to successfully produce Elton John’s Aida.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2021 22:35
Disney's Beauty and the Beast. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The magical world of Disney has been a part of our lives for as long as we can remember. Earlier generations were entertained by Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and their many animated friends. Today’s generation has grown up with Belle, Hercules, Prince Ali, Simba, Nala, Moana, Mulan, Elsa and Anna. The commonality between all these stars is that they have provided great entertainment for all ages, from children to grandparents. Disney’s legacy of memorable songs is nothing short of astounding.
The Beit Hillel Theater Workshop at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem weathered this past year of COVID restrictions, closures and frustrations to successfully produce Elton John’s Aida, performing for nearly 800 people who showed their appreciation with standing ovations at each performance. This was the theater workshop’s first-ever concert. Many of the Aida cast members have returned for this event. They are supported by veterans from previous Hillel productions and several talented newcomers.
“We have never produced a concert that is designed for the enjoyment of both children and adults”, commented Beit Hillel Theater Workshop director Michael Berl. “The Disney concept originated with cast members of Aida. It answers the need to provide wholesome family entertainment after summer camp ends, and before travel abroad begins. It offers veteran and new singers the opportunity to showcase their talent, and offers families a summer treat. It is an interactive activity that invites the audience to sing along with the performers.
“Selecting a performance program from a seemingly endless list of songs was a formidable task and required a committee of veteran theater people (Gabriella Mischel, Shani Wahrman and Alon Aviv) to plan the event and see it through. The concert is more than a collection of songs. Staging, dances, sets and lighting were required, along with a connecting story line. Our goal was to take the famous Disney songs and mold them into a production that would be entertaining and interactive”.
The songs chosen for the concert run the gamut from ballads and duets, to fun songs and iconic favorites. They include selections from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King, Mulan, Moana, Hercules, Mary Poppins, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Muppet Movie, The Jungle Book and Pocahontas.
The cast includes Shani Wahrman, Alon Aviv, Molly Cloutier, Michal Adam, Uri Rusak Lev Tov and Uriel Rosenzweig from Aida, Chaya Weintraub (Annie),Shelly Ozeri (West Side Story), Atara Mayer (Chicago), Rivka Deray and Dena Davies (Cinderella), and a host of talented newcomers.
The Beit Hillel Theater Workshop’s first production took place over three decades ago in a lecture hall with metal chairs, limited lighting and no backstage. Nearly 1,500 actors and 500 performances later, the Rachel Simon Hillel Theater is a fully equipped facility. The Workshop has produced Fiddler on the Roof, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Phantom of the Opera, Guys and Dolls, Les Misérables, A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, Pippin, Biloxi Blues, Lend Me a Tenor, The Diary of Anne Frank, Ish Chassid Haya, Annie, The Wall, Chorus Line, Oliver!, Beauty and the Beast, West Side Story, Blood Brothers, My Fair Lady, Aida, Hello Dolly!, The Sound of Music and Cinderella.

Disney, Live and In Concert will take place at Beit Hillel on the Mount Scopus campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on July 27 at 7 p.m., July 28 at 2 p.m., and August 2 and 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets for children 15 and under are NIS 50. All others are NIS 75. For reservations, go to www.eventer.co.il/user/disneyconcert


Tags Hebrew University theater Disney
