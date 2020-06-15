The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Boaz Yakin’s dance drama ‘Aviva’ is an online hit

The film is currently streaming in North America through a number of theaters

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 15, 2020 22:51
OR SCHRAIBER (left) and Bobbi Jene Smith appear in ‘Aviva.’ (photo credit: OUTSIDER PICTURES)
OR SCHRAIBER (left) and Bobbi Jene Smith appear in ‘Aviva.’
(photo credit: OUTSIDER PICTURES)
One of the most buzzed-about movies released on streaming platforms during the coronavirus pandemic is Boaz Yakin’s Aviva, a new drama that uses dance more than dialogue to tell the psychological truth about its protagonists, and features Israelis both behind and in front of the camera.
Yakin is an American director with Israeli parents, who has made such films as Remember the Titans, Fresh and A Price Above Rubies. His ex-wife, the award-winning Israeli director, Alma Har’el, who made the film Honey Boy, is credited as the director of photography on the Los Angeles unit (the film takes place in New York, Paris and Los Angeles).
All the parts are played by dancers, many of whom used to be with Israel’s prestigious Batsheva Dance Company. These include the film’s choreographers, Or Schraiber and Bobbi Jene Smith. Iowa-born Smith, who danced with Batsheva for a decade, and Schraiber are now married and are frequent collaborators. In addition to choreographing the film, they play key roles.
Aviva tells the story of the complicated relationship between the title character and a man named Eden, with whom she gets involved. The two are played by Zina Zinchenko, another former Batsheva dancer, and Tyler Phillips. But Aviva’s character has a male alter ego, played by Schraiber, while Eden’s female alter ego is portrayed by Smith.
While this device may sound confusing, it fits right into the current moment of exploring gender fluidity and sexual identity. The film has received mostly positive reviews. A New York Times review published Thursday said, “This device allows for novel angles on love, marriage, jealousy and friendship. It suggests a universal multiplicity of gender.” IndieWire said, “A freewheeling blend of dance and surrealist interrogations of gender identity... entrancing,” while The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Its leaps and transitions are often mind-bending... illuminating and expansive.”
The film is currently streaming in North America through a number of theaters. The producers hope it will be available throughout more regions soon. There will also be an online Q&A session on June 20 with Yakin, Smith and Schraiber
For information, go to www.outsiderpictures.us/movie/Aviva


Tags theater Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Amotz Asa-El Likud’s last temptation – calling early elections after High Court ruling By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
4 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
5 Netanyahu ‘pulls emergency brake’ as coronavirus cases spike
Israeli prime minister Benjamin and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz lead the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by