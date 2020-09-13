The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Canaanite palace may have been destroyed in earthquake

“It’s very exciting when your work comes to fruition,” Dr. Assaf Yasur-Landau the Post. “And this research could be very influential in how we look for signs of earthquakes in archaeology."

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 15:28
Overhead photo shows excavations (photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
Overhead photo shows excavations
(photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
Scientists try hard to predict the next big earthquake and a team of Israeli and American researchers funded by the National Geographic Society and the Israel Science Foundation have uncovered new evidence about an earthquake that may have caused the destruction and abandonment of a flourishing Canaanite palace about 3,700 years ago, which has implications for both the past and the future.
The findings were published Friday in the journal PLOS ONE. The National Geographic Society, the Israel Science Foundation, GWU, the University of Haifa, and private donations provided funding for the research.
The group, co-directed by Dr. Assaf Yasur-Landau, a professor of Mediterranean archaeology at the University of Haifa, and Dr. Eric H. Cline, a professor of classics and anthropology at the George Washington University, made the discovery at the 75-acre site of Tel Kabri in Israel, which contains the ruins of a Canaanite palace and city that dates back to approximately 1900-1700 B.C. The excavations are located on land belonging to Kibbutz Kabri in the western Galilee.
“It’s very exciting when your work comes to fruition,” Yasur-Landau told the Jerusalem Post. “And this research could be very influential in how we look for signs of earthquakes in archaeology.”   
Yasur-Landau said, “We wondered for several years what had caused the sudden destruction and abandonment of the palace and the site, after centuries of flourishing occupation. A few seasons ago, we began to uncover a trench which runs through part of the palace, but initial indications suggested that it was modern, perhaps dug within the past few decades or a century or two at most. But then, in 2019, we opened up a new area and found that the trench continued for at least 30 meters, with an entire section of a wall that had fallen into it in antiquity, and with other walls and floors tipping into it on either side.”
According to Dr. Michael Lazar, lead author on the study, recognizing past earthquakes can be extremely challenging, especially at sites where there is little stone masonry and where degradable construction materials such as sun-dried mudbricks and wattle-and-daub were used instead.
At Kabri, however, the team found both stone foundations for the bottom part of the walls and mudbrick superstructures above.
“Our studies show the importance of combining macro- and micro-archaeological methods for the identification of ancient earthquakes,” Lazar said. “We also needed to evaluate alternative scenarios, including climatic, environmental, and economic collapse, as well as warfare, before we were confident in proposing a seismic-event scenario.”
It was clear to the researchers that plaster floors appeared warped, walls had tilted or been displaced, and mudbricks from the walls and ceilings had fallen in, burying dozens of large jars in some spots.
“It really looks like the earth simply opened up and everything on either side of it fell in,” Cline said. “It’s unlikely that the destruction was caused by violent human activity because there are no visible signs of fire, no weapons such as arrows that would indicate a battle, nor any unburied bodies related to combat. We could also see some unexpected things in other rooms of the palace, including in and around the wine cellar that we excavated a few years ago.”
In an expedition also sponsored by the National Geographic Society in 2013, the team discovered 40 jars in one  storage room of the palace. The jars had held wine, according to an organic residue analysis, and this find was heralded as the oldest and largest wine cellar found in the Near East up till then. Since then, the team has found four more such storage rooms and at least 70 more jars, all buried in the palace.
“The floor deposits imply a rapid collapse rather than a slow accumulation of degraded mudbricks from standing walls or ceilings of an abandoned structure,” Ruth Shahack-Gross, a professor of geoarchaeology at the University of Haifa and a co-author on the paper, said.
“The rapid collapse, and the quick burial, combined with the geological setting of Tel Kabri, raises the possibility that one or more earthquakes could have destroyed the walls and the roof of the palace without setting it on fire.”
Roey Nickelsberg, a Ph.D. student at the University of Haifa, who excavated the area of the palace impacted by the earthquake, said, "My MA thesis showed that the collapse on top of the floor was rapid, and did not result from abandonment, or fire damage. It worked very well with the evidence for collapse and destruction in the rooms of the palace."
The researchers are are hopeful that their approach can be applied at other archeological sites, where it may shed light on cases of possible earthquake damage and destruction.
Yasur-Landau pointed to three ways in which this research is likely to have a lasting effect going forward. The first is that it points to specific elements to look at to identify whether there was “quick abandonment” of a site, for example, the jars still filled with wine, that show that people had to leave in a hurry.
Another is the earthquake’s “impact on social resilience... This society was flourishing for 200 years and then it just fragments overnight.” People did not return to the site, he said, presumably out of fear of another catastrophe, even though it was an attractive location in many ways, with a spring running through the Tel.
The third is that, “Ancient hazards can help predict modern risk.” He compared the find to discovering the site of a dormant volcano that could become active someday. “The research could have implications for engineering and construction,” he said.


Tags Israel archaeology earthquake
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu needs to shorten his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
3 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by