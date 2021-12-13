Choreographer Rami Be’er receives Lifetime Achievement Award

The Ministry of Culture and Sport announced Monday that this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon choreographer Rami Be’er.
As the Artistic Director of the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, Be’er is and has been a vital voice in the Israeli dance community as well as the international dance scene for over four decades. Be’er, 64, was born and raised on Kibbutz Ga’aton, of which his parents were founding members. In 1980, following his army service, Be’er joined the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company under the artistic direction of Yehudit Arnon.
He spent seven years as a company member before being appointed house choreographer and assistant to Arnon in leading the troupe. When Arnon retired in 1996, Be’er naturally assumed the role of Artistic Director, which he has held since. Be’er has created over fifty works for KCDC as well as numerous creations for companies abroad. In 2006, KCDC officially established the International Dance Village on Kibbutz Ga’aton, championing educational and outreach programs that serve as a beacon for young dancers from around the globe. Be’er most recently premiered a new creation entitled Illusion (Ta’atua).
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }
For more information about Rami Be’er and the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, visit www.kcdc.co.il.