Documentary series on Adolf Eichmann to air on KAN

The series will be based on recently discovered tapes of an interview that Eichmann did with Dutch Nazi journalist Willem Sassen in the ‘50s, while still in hiding.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 20:10
ADOLF EICHMANN speaks during his trial in Jerusalem in 1961. (photo credit: GPO)
ADOLF EICHMANN speaks during his trial in Jerusalem in 1961.
(photo credit: GPO)
 MGM and Tadmor Entertainment announced they will partner with the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN 11, for a documentary series about Adolf Eichmann called Eichmann – The Devil Speaks.
The series will be based on recently discovered tapes of an interview that Eichmann did with Dutch Nazi journalist Willem Sassen in the ‘50s, when the architect of Hitler’s policy of genocide against Jews was still in hiding. In the interview, Eichmann bragged about his central role in the Final Solution. Eichmann is believed to have been far more candid on these tapes than he was in the autobiography he wrote in prison, because it seems he was trying to use the book to portray himself in a positive light in the hope that prosecutors would spare his life. The tapes disappeared after excerpts were published in Life magazine but have since resurfaced.
The series, which recently started production, will premiere in December 2021 on KAN. The director is Yariv Mozer, who made the documentary Ben-Gurion, Epilogue. Kobi Sitt is producing the series for Alice Communications, while Tadmor Entertainment’s Gideon Tadmor, Emilio Schenker and Michael Schmidt are executive producers. It is the first project to come out of MGM Television’s first-look deal with Tadmor Entertainment.
Mozer said, “We feel obligated to return to the legal drama that took place in 1961 and retell the story of the Holocaust to younger generations so that it will never be forgotten. Above all, it is essential to reiterate the lessons we learned from the Holocaust at a time when more and more people seem to have forgotten them.”


