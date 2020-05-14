The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Eden Alene, Gali Atari to perform in Eurovision special

In spite of the disappointing cancellation, Alene, a charismatic new star who is the first Israeli Eurovision contestant of Ethiopian descent, has remained upbeat.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MAY 14, 2020 19:37
Eden Alene (photo credit: EUROVISION)
Eden Alene
(photo credit: EUROVISION)
Eden Alene, Israel’s official contestant for the 2020 Eurovision song competition, will appear in a 30-second clip in the Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light special that will be broadcast on KAN 11 at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.
The two-hour online show will feature clips of all 41 songs that would have been performed at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam if the show had not been postponed for a year due to the pandemic, as well as musical performances by guests from around the world.
Alene will also join the rest of 2020’s artists, from their locations across Europe, Asia and Australia, in a performance of the 1997 Eurovision winning song, “Love Shine A Light,” by Katrina And The Waves.
In spite of the disappointing cancellation, Alene, a charismatic new star who is the first Israeli Eurovision contestant of Ethiopian descent, has remained upbeat. She has performed on her balcony, as well as in special shows for soldiers and at nursing homes, and has appeared in commercials, including one for Bamba promoting social distancing.
Alene won’t be the only Israeli on the program. Gali Atari, who won the 1979 Eurovision contest with the song “Hallelujah,” which she performed with the group Milk & Honey, will also be featured on the broadcast. Atari will perform with a choir featuring past participants from the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.
The 2020 Eurovision online host, Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials), chatted with Alene in English in a recently released video clip. Alene said she had been doing great recently and had performed as often as she could under the circumstances.
The inspiration for her Eurovision song, “Feker Libi,” which is in four languages – Hebrew, Arabic, English and Amharic – came from performing in a children’s choir with people from different backgrounds, she explained. “Because the song combines so many cultures and so many languages, I think it’s kind of me, because I speak all those languages, not fluently, but, really, I feel like the song is me,” she said, tripping a little on the word “fluently.”
“It was written about my boyfriend, and, kind of the love that we share, that we’re not ashamed of it, because I’m black and he’s white, but behind the scenes... it’s about loving each other.”
Asked how her boyfriend responded to her win in the Israel Eurovision contest, she said he was “very supportive and he’s cute and he’s nice and he’s got a nice butt.” She also said that her mother liked the song very much, especially the Ethiopian dance moves that are part of Alene’s performance.
When she competes in Eurovision in 2021, she said, “I want to do something fun but I also want a diva moment... I want to hit some high, high, high notes and then party, yea, yea!”
Asked to name her favorite song among those competing against her, she said she couldn’t choose between the songs from Malta and Sweden.
Eurovision devotees who are being deprived of the big event this year can console themselves with this special, and the fact that they are likely to see much more of Alene throughout the coming year.
Just before the special, at 9:15 p.m. on KAN 11, they can also watch the third part of a documentary, Dare to Dream, about the 2019 Eurovision competition in Israel. The first two episodes can be seen on the KAN website.


Tags Israeli music Eurovision Eurovision Song Contest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by