Ex-Hamas captive Gilad Shalit weds Nitzan Shabbat

Former Hamas-Captive Gilad Shalit married Nitzan Shabbat at a ceremony in the center of Israel Wednesday night.Shalit proposed to Shabbat in February of 2020 after a year and a half of courtship.
Shalit is a former IDF soldier who, on June 25, 2006, was captured by Hamas operatives in a cross-border raid via tunnels near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip.Hamas held him captive for over five years until his release on October 18, 2011, as part of a prisoner exchange deal that saw the release of over 1,000 convicted Palestinian terrorists.
מזל טוב: גלעד שליט התחתן עם בחירת ליבו ניצן@shani_na— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 23, 2021
(צילום: אביב וטלי צילום ועריכת וידאו) pic.twitter.com/VYFNO0a59Y
