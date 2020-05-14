The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Feast of snails and pig sheds life on Hellenist life in ancient Galilee

“If we look at food remains in Jewish settlements from the same period, we see very different species,” Pines, whose expertise is in the field of zoo-archaeology, told the Post.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 14, 2020 17:35
General view of the excavation area in Tel Bet Yerah. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE TEL BET YERAH ARCHAEOLOGICAL PROJECT)
General view of the excavation area in Tel Bet Yerah.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE TEL BET YERAH ARCHAEOLOGICAL PROJECT)
The remains of a Hellenist banquet dating back to 2,200 years ago recently uncovered by a group of archaeologists from the Tel Aviv University (TAU) have helped to shed light on the everyday life of Greek settlers in the land of Israel before the Galilee was conquered by the Hasmonean Kingdom.
The pit was revealed during excavations at Tel Bet Yerah, headed by TAU Prof. Rafi Greenberg and Dr. Sarit Paz.
As explained to The Jerusalem Post by Miriam Pines, one of the authors of the article, published in the latest issue of the Journal of Eastern Mediterranean Archaeology & Heritage Studies, the project was conducted “within inter-discipline research aimed at discovering the small forgotten things of the past societies in this land.”
“Hellenistic Philoteria was located in a region that was very important to the powers of the time in the context of the Second Syrian War between the Seleucid Empire and the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt,” Pines said.
The site was established by Greek settlers around 260 BCE, around the same time that the war broke. It was conquered by the Hasmonean Kingdom a little over a century later. According to the researchers, in those decades Philoteria’s inhabitants lived carrying on with their customs and culture, as the recently-discovered findings confirm.
“Most research about that time focuses on the major cities in the land of Israel, such as Jerusalem and Bet Shean,” Pines said. “Philoteria represented a periphery and a context that has less to do with the relations between the Israelites and the Greek and more with the latter and their culture.”
“Moreover, it is rare to have the opportunity to investigate the domestic life conducted by normal people,” she added.
The study focused on the remains from a single trash pit found outside a house of the village. The variety of its content suggests that the pit contained the remains of an individual feast or at most some small events, since all what was needed to prepare, serve and eat a meal was present: food residual, shards of pottery, tableware, a pot and charred firewood.
The types of food uncovered highlight the difference between the culinary preferences of the people consuming that meal and the Jewish dietary customs. Among the scraps were a large amount of snail shells both from saltwater and freshwater species, as well as pig and gazelle bones, all of which are unconsidered unfit to eat by the laws of kashrut.
“If we look at food remains in Jewish settlements from the same period, we see very different species,” Pines, whose expertise is in the field of zoo-archaeology, told the Post.
Cattle, sheep and goat bones were also identified.
“Another thing we noticed was that we found parts of the animals that can be considered less valuable, and especially skulls, with more prime bones. This detail tells us that they ate these parts together and that we are looking at a rustic culture,” she explained. “Moreover, the fact that the bones are not charred means that they were not roasted directly on the fire, but rather cooked in some form of stew, which is consistent with the fact that we found the remains of a pot.”
The results of the research are coherent with other findings related to the Hellenistic diet from the period revealed in sites in other countries around the Mediterranean.
“Unfortunately Philoteria presents very meager remains from the Hellenist period and some have been damaged by excavations focusing on later periods,” the archaeologist said.
Among the questions that so far remain unanswered is whether the settlement was inhabited only by Greeks or also by Israelites like it happened in other parts of the region.
Other authors of the article include Alol Dor, Prof. Daniella E. Bar-Yosef Mayer,  Dr. Sarit Paz, Prof. Oren Tal and Prof. Raphael Greenberg.


Tags tel aviv university archaeology history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by