The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Festivals to honor Agnon and Amichai and spotlight Jerusalem arts scene

The first international Agnon Festival will be held from June 21-23 at Agnon House, his home on Klausner Street which has been turned into a museum celebrating his work and his life.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 17, 2021 16:56
SHAI AGNON (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
SHAI AGNON
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Two of Israel’s greatest writers, the Nobel Prize-winning novelist Shmuel Yosef (Shai) Agnon and Israel Prize-winning poet Yehuda Amichai, are being honored in separate upcoming festivals.
The first international Agnon Festival will be held from June 21-23 at Agnon House, his home on Klausner Street which has been turned into a museum celebrating his work and his life. Agnon, whose unique writing style mixed modern Hebrew with rabbinic language, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1966 and lived much of his life in the Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem.
It will feature Zoom meetings (which will also be broadcast on Facebook live) in which leading figures in many fields will discuss Agnon’s works and their own personal connection to them. There is free registration available via the Agnon House website (agnonhouse.org.il).
The festival will open on Tuesday evening with a visit to Agnon House with Prof. Dan Laor, Rabbi Shai Piron and Agnon’s granddaughter, Dr. Yael Blau. President Reuven Rivlin will make an opening speech and other distinguished guests will include Culture Minister Chili Tropper, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Avigdor Yitzchaki, chairman of the Lottery Commission. The opening event will be moderated by Asaf Ofek, the artistic director of Agnon House.
This will be followed by a discussion between acclaimed authors Jonathan Safran Foer and Etgar Keret, who will talk about animals, climate change and being Jewish fathers, an event that will be moderated by Kathrine Tschemerinsky.
In an unconventional event for a literary festival, fashion designer Dorin Frankfurt, chef Yisrael Aharoni and actress/dancer/choreographer Renana Raz will talk about fashion, cooking and dance in Agnon’s work.
Other events include a discussion between authors Nicole Krauss and Dorit Rabinyan on the concepts of homeland and exile moderated by Benjamin Balint, and a virtual tour of Agnon’s childhood home in Buchach, Ukraine. The full schedule is available on the Agnon House website.
The Jerusalem Arts Festival, sponsored by the Jerusalem Municipality (in collaboration with the Culture and Sport Ministry and the Jerusalem Foundation), which runs from June 21-25, will showcase a rich variety of events, held all over the city. The festival highlights Jerusalem’s thriving arts scene and features music, theater, dance, fine art and video and film art, both from the mainstream and fringe art. It will also be a celebration of the reopening of the culture sector.
It will open with a show called, “One Night of Love,” which will present the love poems of Yehuda Amichai, set to music, at the Jerusalem Theater. The evening will mark the 21st anniversary of the death of one of the most beloved Hebrew poets of all time, whose work so often used Jerusalem as its setting. Among the poems in the show will be “The Ballad of the Long Hair and the Short Hair,” “In a Magical Garden,” “In Our Love,” “Accompany Me,” “Saturday Night Song,” “Elul in Ein Kerem” and others.
Some of Israel’s most popular and acclaimed musicians will be taking part, among them Ester Rada, Shai Tsabari, Shlomi Shaban, Sha’anan Street, Sivan Talmore and Elad Levy.
During the evening, a video art work created by students and graduates of the Musrara School of Art and Society created especially for the event will be shown. The work was inspired by Amichai’s poetry, and provides a visual interpretation of his poems.
Among the dozens of other events in the festival will be Bint El Funk – Yemenite Funk; Chill Out, a comic play by Gal Biderman and Keren Adler about how two mothers cope when their daughters become religious; Stigmata, a play about prisoners in a theater class opening up about their childhoods, their dreams and their daily lives; JerusaleMotion, a screening of video dance and video artworks from recent years will be screened, in collaboration with the Jerusalem Filmmakers Forum; and many more.
There will be a number of children’s plays and events, as well as master classes with artists from all disciplines.
The mayor said, in a statement, “The Jerusalem Arts Festival is an extraordinary opportunity to continue to mark and celebrate the return of the community of artists and cultural institutions to vibrant activities in the city. We will continue to promote culture and leisure in the city.”
For the full program and to order tickets, go to the festival website at https://jerusalemarts.co.il/


Tags Jerusalem writer festival art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by