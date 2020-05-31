The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Pride Month kicks off with first Hebrew children's book on Pride Parade

The children's book gives children a glimpse into the lives of their parents and the struggle for equal rights.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MAY 31, 2020 08:11
Tel Aviv Pride Parade kicks off, 2019. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Tel Aviv Pride Parade kicks off, 2019.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The first book in Hebrew on Pride Parade, the annual celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and rights, was released ahead of Pride Month, Israel's N12 News reported on Sunday.
A Day of Pride by Roey Yuldos-Rice was the author's first book, according to the report, which he wrote from personal experience and the experiences of thousands of families throughout the past decade.
The children's book gives children a glimpse into the lives of their parents and LGBTQ+ couples, as well as the struggle for equal rights.
"The book was written shortly after I first marched in Pride Parade with my daughters," Yuldos-Rice said, according to N12. "I was surprised to find that despite thousands of children born to proud families in the past few years in Israel, there are no children's books in Hebrew around the subject of pride."
He further explained that the book is intended to encourage an open discussion on equality and tolerance revolving around pride. He explained that this year, of all years, "it is a great opportunity to introduce pride celebrations to the bookshelf at home."
Pride Parades around Israel were pushed to the end of the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has made it impossible to host large gatherings and bring international performers, as is usually the case.
The book was released the year in which Pride Month celebrates its 50th birthday. The first pride parade was held in New York City and was initially proposed by Craig Rodwell, his partner Fred Sargeant, Ellen Broidy and Linda Rhodes. It has been held throughout the month of June around the world ever since.


Tags Gay Pride Hebrew Human rights LGBT books gay
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For annexation to work it needs clarity and preparedness By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by