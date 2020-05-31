Pride Month kicks off with first Hebrew children's book on Pride Parade

The first book in Hebrew on Pride Parade, the annual celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and rights, was released ahead of Pride Month, Israel's N12 News reported on Sunday.A Day of Pride by Roey Yuldos-Rice was the author's first book, according to the report, which he wrote from personal experience and the experiences of thousands of families throughout the past decade. The children's book gives children a glimpse into the lives of their parents and LGBTQ+ couples, as well as the struggle for equal rights."The book was written shortly after I first marched in Pride Parade with my daughters," Yuldos-Rice said, according to N12. "I was surprised to find that despite thousands of children born to proud families in the past few years in Israel, there are no children's books in Hebrew around the subject of pride."He further explained that the book is intended to encourage an open discussion on equality and tolerance revolving around pride. He explained that this year, of all years, "it is a great opportunity to introduce pride celebrations to the bookshelf at home."Pride Parades around Israel were pushed to the end of the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has made it impossible to host large gatherings and bring international performers, as is usually the case.The book was released the year in which Pride Month celebrates its 50th birthday. The first pride parade was held in New York City and was initially proposed by Craig Rodwell, his partner Fred Sargeant, Ellen Broidy and Linda Rhodes. It has been held throughout the month of June around the world ever since.