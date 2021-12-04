The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gal Gadot’s 'Red Notice' beats 'Bird Box' to become Netflix’s biggest hit

'Red Notice,' a tale of high-level art thieves, beat the previous Netflix viewership record, held by the Sandra Bullock dystopian sci-fi film 'Bird Box.'

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 19:53
Gal Gadot in 'Red Notice' (photo credit: FRANK MESI/NETFLIX 2021)
Gal Gadot in 'Red Notice'
(photo credit: FRANK MESI/NETFLIX 2021)
Gal Gadot has achieved many firsts in her relatively brief career – she is the first Israeli to become a Hollywood superstar, for example – and now she can add another to her list: Red Notice, the Netflix movie she stars in with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, has become Netflix’s top-rated movie.
Red Notice, a tale of high-level art thieves, beat the previous Netflix viewership record, held by the Sandra Bullock dystopian sci-fi film Bird Box.
According to Netflix, Red Notice has amassed more than 328.80 million total viewing hours after fewer than three weeks of streaming. Bird Box had 282 million viewing hours in a little over a month in 2018.
Cast member Gal Gadot attends the premiere for the film ''Red Notice'' in Los Angeles, California, US, November 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) Cast member Gal Gadot attends the premiere for the film ''Red Notice'' in Los Angeles, California, US, November 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Gadot was enthusiastic and grateful for the love from Red Notice fans on her Instagram account, posting, “Wow wow wow… WOW! You guys I can’t tell you how happy, how grateful, how blown away I am by these crazy stats and info,” Gadot wrote on Instagram after the news was announced. “You have made our movie the BIGGEST movie in the HISTORY of @netflixfilm !!! You are the reason we’re making these movies. Your love means the world. And never to be taken for granted. Thank YOU.”
Perhaps even more impressive is that Red Notice was one of the top 10 films streaming on Netflix in 94 countries for the third week in a row. These include Arab and Muslim majority countries, some of which do not have friendly relations with Israel. According to the website Flix Patrol, Red Notice has been the top-rated Netflix film in Lebanon since it was released, where a social media campaign to boycott all Gadot’s films since the release of Wonder Woman is apparently being ignored. It is reportedly the top film in Indonesia as well.


Tags film Gal Gadot netflix
