Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 release date moved for fourth time

Hopefully the date will stick, and give followers something to look forward to after what's already been a long year.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 13, 2020 17:22
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984
(photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))
The release date for Gal Gadot's new movie Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved once again, from August 14 to October 2, 2020, according to Entertainment Weekly. 
Anyone following the DC Comics series, or even Gadot, the famed Israeli actress and international super star, has been looking forward to the movie's release. However, namely due to the coronavirus, the movie's release date has been pushed around, for what makes now the fourth time.
The first time the release date was moved was not due to the coronavirus, and the date was moved up from December 13, 2019 to November 1, 2019. As producer Charles Roven later explained, moving up the date rushed pre and post-production, which needed the extra time, and it was then moved from November to June 5, 2020.
In March, once the coronavirus pandemic took hold globally and theaters around the world shut down, Wonder Woman 1984's release date was pushed back for a third time from June 5 to August 14, 2020.
Now, just as the third release date passes, and as the coronavirus crisis continues in the US, the movie's release date has been changed for the fourth time. 
Fans hope the date will stick and will give them something to look forward to after what's already been for many a long year. 
True to form, Gald Gadot optimistically tweeted about the new release date, having posted, "The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow, it's finally happening, and I couldn't be more excited! To all the fans stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn't have done this w/o you. I'm so excited for to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait."
The director of the film, Patty Jenkins, also tweeted about the change shortly after the announcement was made that the film's release date was being moved once again. 
"Wish we were sharing our film yesterday but there are more important things going on in our world we'd rather you focus on for now. Thank you to our fans for being so great, by our sides. Can't WAIT for you to see it! Sending love and healing to the world. See you October 2nd!!"
 


