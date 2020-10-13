HBO buys the rights to the Israeli series ‘Valley of Tears’

HBO has made a deal for world rights to Valley Of Tears, Israel’s much anticipated Yom Kippur War series, said to have the biggest budget of any Israeli series to date. HBO purchased the rights through the London-based company, WestEnd Films, one of the producers of the series. The website Deadline reported the series will be branded an HBO Max original when it is broadcast on a date yet to be announced.The series starts airing in Israel on KAN 11 on October 19. It stars some of Israel’s highest profile actors, including Lior Ashkenazi (Walk on Water), Aviv Alush (Beauty and the Baker) and Joy Rieger (The Other Story, Virgins). Although the Yom Kippur War had a lasting effect on Israel, stories from this war have rarely been dramatized.Valley of Tears was co-created and written by Ron Leshem (Beaufort, Euphoria), Amit Cohen (False Flag) and Daniel Amsel. It was directed by Yaron Zilberman, who made the acclaimed 2019 film Incitement, about Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin, Yigal Amir. Zilberman, Gal Zaid and Izhar Harlev were among the writers. The series was co-produced by United King Films and Endemol Shine Israel, along with WestEnd Films.
