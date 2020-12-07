Heartbeat Association gives food baskets to culture workers

The Heartbeat Association held its weekly food basket packaging operation in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv as an act of protest against the fact that the government is ignoring the plight of people who work in the culture and events industry.
The Heartbeat Association is a nonprofit that was established during the coronavirus pandemic by event producer Eliran Bardugo to help those who are suffering financial hardship due to the fact that all cultural performances and large events have been forbidden almost continuously since March.
