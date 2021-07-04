‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ heads to Israel in Hebrew

The show, which won four Tony Awards – one of which was for Best Revival of a Musical – will be premiering in Israel in July with Roey Dolev, a 24-year-old actor who has been in theaters since his early teens, premiering in the lead role.



Hedwig and the Angry Inch follows Hedwig Robinson, a gender-queer East German rock singer most often referred to as female and played by a male actor, who is following Tommy Gnosis’s tour around the US. Gnosis’s career had recently been on the verge of ruin after he caused massive car crash while both high and receiving oral sex from Hedwig herself.

Hedwig, throughout the show, is backed up by her husband, Yitzhak (played by Avital Kagan), a Jewish drag queen from Croatia. Their relationship becomes more and more apparently unhealthy throughout the musical, during which Hedwig tells her life story and struggles with gender identity, including a botched gender reassignment surgery and a failed previous marriage.

The witty and groundbreaking musical will be coming to the Israeli stage with a young and bright-faced cast, with each performance slightly different from the prior one.

Indeed, the performers will be performing “in the now” and so will be reacting to their surroundings as part of the performance itself.

