Herbert Samuel Opera provides luxury, steps away from the beach

In the heart of beachfront Tel Aviv lies a hidden gem that boasts the location and amenities of a larger chain with the personal touch of a boutique hotel. The Herbert Samuel Opera Hotel, located at 1 Allenby Street in Tel Aviv, gives guests the full experience in the heart of the White City without sacrificing comfort.

The hotel’s cutting-edge facilities, luxurious ambience, and an exceptional location guarantee to impress any guest.

Located directly across the street from the famed Jerusalem Beach, guests can easily get to and from the beach in an unparalleled location. The hotel also includes a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding area, making it easy for guests to go between the pool and beach all day. The pool features a bar as well as a selection of a variety of ice cream bars, a nice touch to help offset the hot weather.

The beaches right off the property allow for an exciting and convenient beach experience. The Opera will also provide towels for the beach for guests, as well as recommend the best beaches in the area.

But the hotel is not just close to the beach; its central location allows guests to see the sights of the city easily, from the Tel Aviv Museum of Art to the Dizengoff center to Sarona Market. With underground parking as well as dozens of Bird electric scooters available for rent in the area, traversing Tel Aviv’s multitude of high-quality restaurants, iconic landmarks and endlessly entertaining activities could not be easier.

The hotel features 113 rooms and suites with a range of features. The rooms are large and airy, serving as a safe haven from the commotion of the city outside while still giving guests magnificent views of the city.

The beachside rooms include wide-sweeping views of the ocean, while the city-side rooms present views of the city and inner courtyard. All rooms feature incredibly comfortable beds, large flat-screen TVs, Nespresso machines, an electric kettle and air-conditioning that can beat the summer heat in the city. Every room has a rain shower and robes to help guests feel pampered. Some rooms also feature balconies with dramatic views of the sunset over the ocean every night.

The hotel staff are friendly and accommodating, giving expert recommendations of the best spots in the Tel Aviv, and helping with any other request. The service is truly exceptional, with staff greeting guests with a smile on their face every time they enter the lobby and going out of their way to accommodate requests.

Guests can enjoy a selection of free juices and teas in the lobby all day, as well as a fully equipped bar.

Every morning the lobby also holds an expansive breakfast buffet with both continental and Israeli favorites, from a selection of dips and burekas to cheeses and croissants. The breakfast also features an egg station, selection of freshly brewed coffees and every type of bread imaginable. The breakfast buffet stays open until 10:30 on weekends, allowing guests to get a late start and still enjoy the selection.

The hotel also includes a spa and wellness center with five treatment rooms as well as a range of different spa treatments, facials and massages available daily. It also includes a cutting-edge, fully equipped fitness room, including free weights, weight machines, and cardio machines with Netflix on individual screens.

The hotel is also equipped with a business lounge and meeting room. The meeting room can hold 25 guests at banquet-style seating, or 60 guests theater-style seating, providing an ideal spot for any business gathering.

The building itself has a famed past, including being the seat of Israel’s first parliament as well as the home of the Israel Opera. It is located in historic Herbert Samuel Square, named after the first British high commissioner in Israel.





For reservations or more information, call (03) 519-7112.





The writer was a guest of the hotel.