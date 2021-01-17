Israel and Bhutan to go head-to-head in post-normalization chess match

A chess match will be held this Thursday between Israeli and Bhutanese chess players as part of the Chess4Solidarity project, the organization announced.Chess4Solidarity has held 12 international chess events with multiple countries, including Morocco and Sudan which recently signed normalization deals with Israel. Now, Bhutan is joining the list of countries with normalized relations with Israel that will now face off against Israeli players in the game of chess. The event is being held in coordination with the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, which has invested a lot of effort to strengthen Israeli and Bhutanese relations. This unique event will be supported by the Lawfare Project, an organization that helps protects Jews and Israelis around the world from antisemitic and prejudiced actions.In the last decade, some players from Arab states that do not have diplomatic ties with the Jewish state have refused to play against Israelis. However, in this recent tournament, players from Lebanon, Syria and other Arab countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Israel have logged in to play.The upcoming Israeli-Bhutanese event will be broadcast live in Israel, Bhutan and India. The event will have live commentary during the match and interactive footage that will help people understand the cultures in both countries.On January 31, another event will be held with Chess4Solidairty in collaboration with the Israeli Consulate in New York. There will be a prize of $1500 that will be divided between outstanding competitors. It is estimated hat approximately 400 players will participate in the competition.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });