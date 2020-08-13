The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
How well do you really know your parents?

A private investigator faces the question in "Once You Go This Far."

By OLINE H. COGDILL / THE SUN SENTINEL  
AUGUST 13, 2020 13:15
Evening silhouette of Sherlock Holmes’ statue at Baker Street (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/DYNAMOSQUITO)
The private eye category of mysteries continues to thrive because of authors such as Kristen Lepionka who bring a fresh view. Following in the tradition of Sara Paretsky, Sue Grafton and Marcia Muller, the Shamus-winning Lepionka sculpts a realistic character in the form of PI Roxane Weary with intense, believable plots.
The fourth novel in this series, Once You Go This Far, works well as a story about families, centering on just how much do adult children know about their parents’ lives. Family is an important part of Roxane’s life as the Columbus, Ohio, detective continues a close relationship with her two brothers and mother while still mourning the death of her father with whom she had a complicated relationship.
A quiet morning hike in a nearby park takes a turn when Roxane finds the body of Rebecca Newsome lying in a ravine off a popular trail. Roxane had just met Rebecca in the parking lot, and the death had occurred mere minutes after that initial encounter. Rebecca’s daughter, Maggie Holmer, has her doubts that her mother’s death was a tragic accident, as Rebecca was an enthusiastic outdoorswoman and an experienced hiker.
Maggie, who gave birth to a daughter the day after her mother died, hires Roxane to investigate what was going on in the life of her mother with whom she had a complicated relationship. Maggie even has a suspect – Rebecca’s jerk of an ex-husband Keir Metcalf, a former Toledo cop.
The case takes Roxane from the private school where Rebecca was a nurse to a casino in Windsor, Ontario, to a church whose leaders insist on controlling the details of its members’ lives. Roxane learns that Maggie didn’t know her mother as well as she thought she did. At the same time, Roxane discovers how little she knew about her own father.
Lepionka continues to delve into Roxane’s psyche. Like her cases, Roxane is a work in progress – as we all are. In addition to her family issues, Roxane continues to wrestle with her feelings for Catherine Walsh with whom she has a rocky relationship as well as admitting her deepening feelings for a new lover.
Once You Go This Far proves that Lepionka’s storytelling skills are far-reaching. 
ONCE YOU GO THIS FAR
By Kristen Lepionka
Minotaur
320 pages; $26.99


family investigation book review
