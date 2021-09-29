The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

'In Sound Mind': New Israeli video game released for PC, PS5, Xbox

The game features intense action, haunting visuals, an original soundtrack by The Living Tombstone and a cat you can pet.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 17:34
In Sound Mind, cover art. (photo credit: We Create Stuff)
In Sound Mind, cover art.
(photo credit: We Create Stuff)
In Sound Mind, a new video game developed by Israeli game studio We Create Stuff and published by Modus Games, was finally released on Tuesday, hitting digital distribution services Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S. 
The game is in the psychological horror genre, and the influences of some of the past luminaries of its kind, such as Amnesia: The Dark Descent, are very visible.
Like Amnesia, In Sound Mind is a game played in the first-person perspective with a heavy emphasis on puzzle-solving. However, it also shows its survival horror influences, with an additional focus on action and boss fights.
This is done through obtaining items through exploration, with new items opening up new gameplay avenues and progressing through the story.
In In Sound Mind, players take the role of psychologist Desmond Wales, who has woken up trapped in a strange building. In his journey, he encounters horrific monsters, strange visions, a mystery involving a series of victims and experimental chemicals, and a cat named Tonia.
The building itself serves as a sort of hub world, with a series of cassettes found serving as the game's levels, allowing the player to explore the minds of the victims and battle the various monsters within.
Battling a monster in the Israeli-made video game 'In Sound Mind.' (credit: We Create Stuff) Battling a monster in the Israeli-made video game 'In Sound Mind.' (credit: We Create Stuff)
And it is this setup that allows the gameplay to feel fresh each time. A typical feature of horror games is the single set of mechanics. Amnesia, for example, focused on stealth and puzzle-solving. F.E.A.R. emphasized rapid high-intensity action with intense gunfights. 
But In Sound Mind doesn't lock itself into one particular set of mechanics. Rather, each tape brings its own set of mechanics and challenges for the player to overcome.
The game's atmosphere is also on full display, with haunting and mind-bending visuals and a soundtrack by The Living Tombstone giving each level its own distinct feel. 
And of course, there is Tonia the cat. And yes, you can pet her.
Protagonist Desmond Wales is seen petting Tonia the cat in the Israeli-made video game 'In Sound Mind.' (credit: We Create Stuff)Protagonist Desmond Wales is seen petting Tonia the cat in the Israeli-made video game 'In Sound Mind.' (credit: We Create Stuff)
The game has only just come out but has already been met with praise in reviews, getting 4/5 stars from Screen Rant and, at the time of writing, 81% from Metacritic. User reviews on Steam have also been positive thus far.
The game is currently available on consoles and PC, with its current special promotion seeing it priced at 15% off at NIS 112.15 ($35). Though not out yet, it will also soon be available for the Nintendo Switch.
You can check it out on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store.


Tags culture business video games Gaming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
5

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by