The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

'In Treatment' season 4: Something to watch if you need someone to talk to

of In Treatment became available in Israel on Monday on Cellcom TV, on HOT HBO on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m., as well as HOT VOD and Next TV, and on YesVOD, and then on Yes Drama starting June 5

By HANNAH BROWN  
MAY 24, 2021 20:25
UZO ADUBA as Dr. Brooke Taylor in ‘In Treatment.’ (photo credit: SUZANNE TENNER/HBO/YES)
UZO ADUBA as Dr. Brooke Taylor in ‘In Treatment.’
(photo credit: SUZANNE TENNER/HBO/YES)
 One of the main events on HBO’s slate this year was the release on Sunday of the latest season of In Treatment, the Emmy-winning show that is an adaptation of the Israeli series BeTipul.
The fourth season of In Treatment became available in Israel on Monday on Cellcom TV, on HOT HBO on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m., as well as HOT VOD and Next TV, and on YesVOD, and then on Yes Drama starting June 5, with episodes on Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
It’s worth noting that BeTipul, created by Hagai Levi, Ori Sivan and Nir Bergman in 2005, was the show that began the transformation of Israel into a country that had very little decent TV into a television powerhouse that supplies the world with quality programming.
BeTipul, which has been remade in dozens of countries around the world, accomplished this simply because it was a brilliant idea, one that was as intriguing to audiences as it was attractive to producers because it was cheap to create.
The original show was about a psychologist, and it simply presented sessions between him and his patients, one session per episode, five episodes a week, with another session each week devoted to him discussing his work and his life with his supervisor.
The original Israeli series starred Assi Dayan as the therapist, in one of his last great roles, with every inch of his weary face showing the weight of the burden the work and his own failures placed on him.
Gila Almagor, the grand dame of Israeli theater and film, was his supervisor, while such stars as Ayelet Zurer, played a patient who falls in love with the therapist and for whom he also develops inappropriate feelings, while Lior Ashkenazi portrayed a tough air force pilot tormented by the victims whose lives he took in bombing raids.
With this great cast, every episode was filled with intense drama, and audiences were in suspense to see what would happen with each character the next week.
BeTipul ran for two seasons, in 2005 and 2008, and its HBO remake, In Treatment, began running in 2008, with Gabriel Byrne as the therapist and a cast that included Dianne Wiest as his supervisor, Melissa George as the patient for whom he develops feelings, and Blair Underwood as the guilt-ridden pilot. The first season of the show matched the plot of the Israeli series but began to diverge in the later seasons, the last of which ran in 2010.
THE NEW season, which is being described as a reboot rather than a continuation, is set in Los Angeles and during the pandemic, and runs for 24 episodes, 16 of which were released to the press.
It stars Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor. Aduba became a star playing Suzanne, aka Crazy Eyes, on Orange is the New Black. In a great ensemble cast, she was the standout and took her character from someone fearful and crazy to the most sympathetic figure of all, the one we worried about the most. If you were a fan of OITNB, it will take a few moments, maybe a few episodes, to be able to forget her previous role and to accept her as a healer, rather than someone desperately in need of help. But Aduba is so good that after a little while, Suzanne faded and Brooke took her place.
At first, Brooke, a single 42-year-old living and working in a beautifully furnished house and dressed in designer clothes and jewelry, seems to have it all together. She is a good therapist who is not afraid to open up to her patients about her own life when she feels this can help them.
But gradually, as her full story is revealed, Brooke becomes a much more vulnerable figure, and it becomes clear that the gulf between her and Suzanne is not as wide as it seems at first. Once again, Aduba, who is in nearly every moment of the series, is incredibly appealing and makes her somewhat soapy story compelling.
Aduba is the good news. The bad news is that her three patients never quite come to life as characters. They seem more like a pastiche of fashionable ideas than real people.
Anthony Ramos of Hamilton plays Eladio, a literary, alienated young Latino man who is a caregiver to the disabled son of a wealthy family, with whom he is quarantining during the pandemic.
His character breaks a lot of stereotypes about poor Latinos, but in spite of his charm, Eladio never seems like a real person.
John Benjamin Hickey, an accomplished Broadway and screen actor who stars in Eytan Fox’s upcoming film, Sublet, plays Colin, a high-tech entrepreneur who became a white-collar criminal and has just been released from prison.
Hickey is good, as he always is, but his character is so thoroughly saddled with every bad white-guy trope – he’s entitled, dishonest, dismissive, confrontational and self-pitying – that it’s hard to care much about his therapy.
Quintessa Swindell is Laila, a poor little rich girl whose tales of her sex addiction don’t quite make sense. She seems to be there to talk about Black Lives Matter issues that are included for political, not dramatic, reasons.
Liza Colon-Zayes plays Brooke’s best friend, and Joel Kinnaman is her boyfriend.
Eventually, buoyed by Brooke’s story and Adubo’s performance, the series is watchable, and I will enjoy seeing how it all plays out. But at times, watching it feels as if you are “doing the work,” as the therapist often tells her patients they should.


Tags TV Show HBO therapy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Isaac Herzog is best suited to be president - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by