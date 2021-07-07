The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Isabel Frey, the Jewish Viennese musician who thrives on Yiddish

Frey is not only here to perform for a live audience, she is also taking an intensive Yiddish course at the University of Tel Aviv.

By BARRY DAVIS  
JULY 7, 2021 20:21
ISABEL FREY: I discovered Yiddish, and the culture, more through my own past. (photo credit: MICHELE PAUTY)
ISABEL FREY: I discovered Yiddish, and the culture, more through my own past.
(photo credit: MICHELE PAUTY)
The epithet “a Yiddish Joan Baez” springs to my mind when listening to Isabel Frey do her musical bit. The Jewish Viennese singer-guitarist has no problems with being likened to the iconic folkie who made a highly successful enduring career out of performing protest songs.
No doubt some of the members of Frey’s audience, particularly those of a certain vintage, will get that when she appears at the Willy Brandt Center in Jerusalem’s Abu Tor district, on Saturday evening (7 p.m.). “Joan Baez is a big influence on me,” Frey freely admits, “just aesthetically and musically. I play, a lot, solo with guitar and voice. I think also in terms of the aesthetics of the time I am very influenced by her, this American folk music, the folk music revival,” including Baez and her ilk. “Yes, it’s the whole counterculture thing,” Frey continues. “The beatniks, Pete Seeger and all of that. And also politically.”
Frey is not only here to perform for a live audience, she is also taking an intensive Yiddish course at the University of Tel Aviv. Somewhat paradoxically, it was an earlier trip here which led her to the understanding that Israel was not the place for her on a permanent basis. “I distanced myself from the Zionist ideology I grew up with, because of the confrontation with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and so on,” she explains. “But this was actually before that.” The light bulb moment regarding where her future lay occurred during an earlier, prolonged, sojourn. “I came here for a gap year, and I felt homesick. OK, it was my first time being far away from home, but I had this feeling of being foreign. There was the language barrier, although I learned a bit of Hebrew. But it was this experience of being a foreigner.”
While, at least with hindsight, Frey understands that a challenging transitional period is probably the lot of anyone who relocates to a different cultural milieu, back then her struggles with coping with the Israeli directness and the pace of life here convinced her she would return to Austria. “Though a meaningful experience, it made me realize that my Jewish identity was rooted in the Diaspora, not in Israel,” she writes on her website.
“I had grown up with this ideology that Israel is supposed to be my homeland. But, at the time, I realized my Jewishness was very much rooted in the city of Vienna, and the Jewish history of Vienna, which was more about the bourgeois modern coffee house society, [Jewish Austrian writer] Stefan Zweig and [Zweig’s acclaimed book] The World of Yesterday. This is what I really identified with.”
THE CULTURAL dissonance Frey felt here was exacerbated by her locale. “The culture was [a] shock was because I was on a kibbutz in the south, in a very rural area. It was also an urban-rural [divide] shock,” she laughs. “There was also this feeling [that] there was no reason this should be connected to my Jewishness. I have family here, but it is just another country where Jews live.”
Being convinced that Israel was not home, naturally, necessarily meant she would return to Vienna and resume her Jewish Diaspora lifestyle. “It was a process of a couple of years, and it would take a few years before I discovered my love for Yiddish, but that was the beginning of questioning the fundamental assumption of Zionism, that Israel is the homeland of all Jews. That is why I got interested in the Diaspora also as a concept, as an identity-giving concept.”
Frey feels that approach has taken its fair share of bad press. “That concept has been historically devalued within [the] Zionism ideology.”
Despite her Viennese Jewish background, Frey did not imbibe Yiddish culture in her early formative years and says she came from “Austro-Hungarian assimilated roots.”
The repertoire she will perform in Jerusalem came into her personal purview later on in life. “Yiddish, in my family, was very much frowned upon, the language of the Hassidim, the kind of very backward primitive culture of the shtetl. My grandfather had a strong aversion to it. My grandmother, to this day, has a strong aversion to it and it is very strange for her to hear me sing it.”
But, sing it Frey does and does her best to spread the word not of only Yiddish culture, but also as a language of rebellion and fiery sociopolitical activism. She not only dips into the historical treasure trove, but feeds off the work of contemporary artists of the genre, such as Detroit-born, Berlin-based singer-songwriter Daniel Kahn, who has been described as a “klezmer Yiddish punk rocker,” late New York-born klezmer singer Adrienne Cooper, and 70-year-old conductor, pianist, arranger, composer and Yiddish language authority, Zalmen Mlotek who also serves as the artistic director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in New York City.
For Frey, Yiddish is not just the language and culture of her Jewish forebears but also very much a means of conveying the here and now in no uncertain terms. “I discovered Yiddish, and the culture, more through my own past,” she explains. “I moved to Amsterdam and I became very politicized, and became a radical social justice activist, and an anarchist and socialist, and I became interested in Jewish radical history.”
The decision to move to the Netherlands was also prompted by her frustration with what she felt was a very conservative outlook on Judaism and Israel. She was at odds with what she calls the Viennese community’s “uncritical support of Israel.”
Getting into Yiddish revolutionary songs fit her bill, on a personal and professional level. “Discovering this tradition of Jewish radicalism, which has been a bit forgotten in Europe – that’s how I discovered Yiddish and my love for this language and culture as a whole.”
That emotional baggage will duly be delivered, in mama loshen, in Abu Tor on Saturday.
Entry to the concert is free.
For more information: (02) 673-2171 and www.willybrandtcenter.org


Tags music jewish yiddish
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Reuven Rivlin: A stable president for unstable times - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by