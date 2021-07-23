The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Diamond Exchange hosts first ever Innovation Fair

The Innovation Fair was attended by high-tech companies that are revolutionizing the diamond industry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 23, 2021 13:25
The Israel Diamond Exchange - Innovation Fair (photo credit: SHLOSHA TZALAMIM)
The Israel Diamond Exchange - Innovation Fair
(photo credit: SHLOSHA TZALAMIM)
The Israel Diamond Exchange hosted a first-of-its-kind Innovation Fair on Wednesday. This is one the of the many moves planned as part a new initiative to expand the industry.
The management of the Israel Diamond Exchange is working to to introduce new technologies to the diamond industry, at the the level of trade and production and integrate technology companies in to the industry.
The Innovation Fair was attended by eight high-tech and technology companies including Ice Stone, Gemewizard and GWLabu that use green technology in the diamond cleaning field. Also in attendance was Inova which develops augmented reality technology and artificial intelligence that allows the customer to see what jewelry will look like, and trading company Woodeex that allows the customer to purchase diamonds online. 
In the coming months the Israel Diamond Exchange is expected to hold two significant diamond exhibitions in Dubai and in New York. The exhibitions will feature hundreds of traders and manufacturers from around the world
"One of the main galas we set for ourselves in the current term is to introduce as many new  technologies that can be integrated into the industry  as possible... The Innovation Fair joins another series of moves we are making and working on these days, which will make it easier to trade and reach new audiences around the world," said Boaz Moldavsky, President of the Israel Diamond Exchange. 


