Israel Trail Live program boasts A-List cast for outdoor shows

The performer cast reads like a Who’s Who of the country’s rock and pop pantheon with Shalom Hanoch, Beri Sakharoff, Aviv Geffen and Dudu Tasa in the glittering lineup.

You may want to toddle along to the Trail gig spot nearest your home, or make a whole day or weekend of it, head for some location further afield and take the opportunity to spend a while in more rural climes.

Hanoch, for example, is due to appear with longtime collaborator keyboardist-accordion player Moshe Levy at Khan Hashayarot, just down the road from Kibbutz Sde Boker in the Negev, on June 24. The show goes by the name of Yetzia (Exit), the album they put out in 2004. And, should you decide to hang around for the weekend you’ll be able to catch Sakharoff’s show there on the morrow, when the veteran ethnic-leaning rocker teams up with celebrated jazz-Andalusian music pianist Omri Mor, jazz bassist Gilad Abro and ethnic music percussionist Itamar Duari.

The A-lister bill goes on, and on, with the likes of veteran rock act Tislam celebrating the 40th anniversary of its big selling debut Radio Chazak (Loud Radio) album as part of the Tu Be’Av romantically spiced “Love on The Israel Trail” July lineup at Bet Gavriel on the southern shore of the Sea of Galilee. The five-date program also features singer songwriter Noga Erez, an alluring double header of Ehud Banai and Dudu Tasa on July 29, and closing with rock megastar Aviv Geffen and his longstanding Tauyot support band.

The July agenda also takes in the “Groove on the Israel Trail” four-parter, at the Ein Hod Amphitheater, which includes rocker Alon Eder hosting popular singer songwriter Daniela Spector, and vocalist Carolina.

August sees the festival move into comedic domains, at the Wohl Amphitheater in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park, with Guri Alfi, Tom Yaar and Maor Cohen due to deliver rib ticklers between August 4-8.

The program organizers promise more goodies further down the line and the Israel Trail, so stay tuned.

For tickets and more information: www.to-mix.co.il