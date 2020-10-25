Israeli designer launches 3D-printed virtual reality fashion exhibition

Ganit Goldstein’s 3D designs presented at the exhibition. (Credit: courtesy)

Goldstein graduated in Jewelry and Fashion from Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem.

As one of the selected designers chosen for the prestigious EU Horizon 2020 Re-Fream grant, Goldstein’s collaborated with 3D design and manufacturer, Stratasys, to create 3D printed garments based on measurements from a 360 degree body scanner.

This collaboration enabled Goldstein to create tailor-made items perfectly fitting the individual’s form, as part of her eco-friendly alternative to the mass production of "fast" fashion’ technology.





With the leading tech company Intel, which helped her engineering a virtual reality technology that creates a realistic 360 degree exhibition space, she launched the collection on her website. Photo taken from Ganit Goldstein’s VR exhibition with a description on the side of the screen. (Credit: courtesy) She initially planned to launch her new collection at Berlin’s annual "Wear It" summit exhibition, but regarding the coronavirus restrictions and social distancing regulations, she worked on a different solution.With the leading tech company Intel, which helped her engineering a virtual reality technology that creates a realistic 360 degree exhibition space, she launched the collection on her website.

Goldstein presented her collection at a final public presentation at "Ars Electronica" in Linz, Austria in September.

