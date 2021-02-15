The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli films to take part in the Berlin Film Festival

This year’s festival, which is usually held in February, will take place online this year March 1-5. In addition, an in-person festival is planned for June 9-20.

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 20:09
'ALL EYES Off Me' by Hadas Ben Aroya. (photo credit: Courtesy)
'ALL EYES Off Me' by Hadas Ben Aroya.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 The 71st Berlinale, the Berlin International Film Festival, announced its lineup and there will be two Israeli films taking part. 
This year’s festival, which is usually held in February, will take place online this year March 1-5. In addition, an in-person festival is planned for June 9-20. 
The Berlinale has been welcoming to Israeli cinema for decades and in 2019, Nadav Lapid’s Synonyms won the Golden Bear, the festival’s top prize in the main competition. This year, Lapid will be on the jury for the Competition section and his fellow judges are also directors whose films have won the prize in recent years. 
All Eyes Off Me by Hadas Ben Aroya will be shown in the Panorama section. The movie consists of three episodes, all of which are about people testing and breaking boundaries. The first is about a young woman looking for the guy who got her pregnant at a wild party. In the second, a young couple tries to fulfill a sexual fantasy that gets out of hand, while in the third an older man awakens to find his young female dog walker in bed beside him. 
Ben Aroya said, “The festival’s decision to physically take place in the summer fills me with hope. I love cinema in its romantic configuration: big screen, darkness, intimacy shared by absolute strangers. I am full of longing for what has already seemed so far away, and in fact is at the heart of the film: the gap between being able to open up and approach uninhibited strangers in the face of the emotional disconnect people in my generation experience. This gap fascinates and frightens me, and especially in the days of social distance it takes on additional meanings.”
The film is the second feature by Ben Aroya, who also made People Who Are Not Me in 2016.
Israeli films have won prizes in the Panorama section a number of times and Udi Aloni’s Junction 48 won the Audience Award in 2016.
Avi Mograbi’s documentary, The First 54 Years, will take part in the Forum section.


Tags cinema berlin film film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to incentivize inoculation - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by