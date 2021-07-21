The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli singers are among ACUM winners

ACUM will once again host the awards ceremony after a year and a half of hiatus in the industry due to the global pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 21, 2021 20:26
NOGA EREZ (photo credit: SHAI FRANCO)
NOGA EREZ
(photo credit: SHAI FRANCO)
The Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers in Israel (ACUM) has announced the winners of the 64th annual awards that will celebrate the Israeli music industry’s finest at a ceremony that will take place on August 24.
The winners include singers Eden Hasson, Hanan Ben Ari and Noga Erez.
Erez, who recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be awarded the Inbal Perlmutter award for the discovered artist of the year.
“Noga Erez’s great talent has been with us for quite some time. For several years the sweeping, beautiful, clever and meaningful songs were part of an exciting scene that was on the edge of the main street of Israeli music,” ACUM said in a statement
Hasson will be awarded the Sasha Argov award for this year’s best composer.
“She Misheu Ya’atzor Oti” was Hasson’s debut song and won the ACUM Award for Song of the Year in 2018.
“This song was the opening whistle of a marathon runner, a speeding train, an exciting musical ship and let someone try and stop him. In just three years of career, Eden Hasson is the voice, heart and melody of the younger generation in Israel,” said the statement
Ben Ari will be awarded the Yossi Bnai award for this year’s best lyricist.
“Sometimes it seems like Hanan Ben Ari has always been here. So much so that his work has been assimilated into the everyday soundtrack, and has become a clear and precise mirror of our Israeli culture,” ACUM stated
ACUM, which represents the copyrights of more than 10,000 lyricists, composers and music publishers in Israel, will once again host the awards ceremony after a year and a half of hiatus in the industry due to the global pandemic.
“After almost two years in which the music industry has almost ceased to exist, I am happy to see the recovery, and even more happy for the privilege given to us, to encourage, promote and support our composers and award them for their achievements. Thank you to the award committee for the excellent selection and warm congratulations to the winners,” said ACUM CEO Assaf Nahum.
The winners of the award show, which has become a central event in the industry, have been chosen by a panel of judges comprising leading producers in the Israeli music industry. 


Tags award Israeli music Noga Erez
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by