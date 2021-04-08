The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli Vocal Ensemble springs back to life

Despite the long break in performing, the choir members didn’t sit in despair during the drought season with their mouths tightly shut.

By MAXIM REIDER  
APRIL 8, 2021 23:01
THE ISRAELI Vocal Ensemble. (photo credit: DAVID EVEN-CHEN)
THE ISRAELI Vocal Ensemble.
(photo credit: DAVID EVEN-CHEN)
 ‘With all due respect to modern media, nothing could be compared to a live performance, to the intimate contact with the audience in a concert hall and to its immediate reaction to the music making on the stage.” Yuval Ben Ozer, the founder and the artistic director of the Israeli Vocal Ensemble, sounds enthusiastic on the eve of the groups Romantic Voice concerts taking place April 11 and 12 at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. 
“This will be already our second subscription concert. Due to the coronavirus limitations, we were forced to compress the entire season program to five months. Our first concert after the ‘Big Cultural Drought’ took place a few weeks ago – and the audience’s reaction was exceptional,” said Ben Ozer.
Despite the long break in performing, the choir members didn’t sit in despair during the drought season with their mouths tightly shut. 
“All this time, with the exception of the lockdown periods, we kept rehearsing so we wouldn’t lose our professional shape. We worked on new programs and even performed two online concerts, not to let down our devoted audience,” said Ben Ozer.
He added that due to impossibility to perform live, the ensemble, to reach its listeners at home, was forced to approach the most advanced digital tools. 
“We livestream our concerts, which are available to our subscription holders on our new web site. I believe that quality-wise, our broadcasts are as good of those by the renowned Mezzo TV channel. We have 10 mikes, six cameras – I think that if not the ‘corona’ we wouldn’t have invested such a huge amount of money in this project, but now we keep up with the times. Although the corona limitations are behind us, there still are people who for some reason are unable to attend our concerts. Now, they can enjoy the music as it is being performed – not only in Israel, but all over the world. 
“Our web site ‘virtual concert hall’ features various programs – concerts, podcasts, and lectures, dedicated to choral music, to such music forms as requiem, mass and more. Every two weeks we offered to our audience something new and the programs were warmly received by listeners at home.”
The upcoming concert program features choral gems by the great composers of 19th-century Europe: Brahms, Schumann, Schubert, Rossini and Elgar. Last but not least – Arnold Schoenberg’s moving piece Peace on Earth will receive its long awaited Israeli premiere. 
BEN OZER, who never misses an opportunity to spread his vast knowledge of music, explains that “the Romantic movement in art and philosophy emphasized the emotions and desires of the individual... the choral music flourished and rose in quality.”
Speaking about Schoenberg’s piece, the conductor says that “this is a post-Romantic opus, which was written just before the composer switched to serial music. It is based on a poem by Conrad Ferdinand Meyer and has a lot to do with the fact that approximately at that time Schoenberg adopted Christianity. ‘Peace on Earth’ is a sort of idyll, an earning for peace. It has obvious connotations with the New Testament and the peace is seen as the Divine imperative. Schoenberg wrote his piece in 1907, before the end of the Age of Innocence and it feels. ‘Peace on Earth’ is one of the most difficult choral pieces to perform, and this is why it was first presented at a concert only four years after being composed. 
“Nowadays, this piece is widely performed in Europe, but it has never been performed in Israel in the form it was originally written, that is, a capella. That said, years ago it was sang by a small students’ group accompanied by an orchestra.”
Ben Ozer concludes: “Despite being complicated, ‘Peace on Earth’ is a moving and captivating piece, which simply grips you by the throat and never lets you go.”
Most of the program is conducted by Ben Ozer yet, following the ensemble’s tradition, a young and promising singer/conductor Guy Pelc has been invited to lead  Schoenberg’s piece. The vocalists will be accompanied by pianist Pazit Gal. 
For reservations, visit the web site or call 074-701-2112


Tags Tel Aviv music art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Smotrich has not learned the lessons of the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's scorched-earth battle with court is unhealthy for democracy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Split screens and Independence Day mood

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The IDF is in dire need of reform - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Joe Biden crawls back to the Iran nuclear drawing board - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by