Israeli writer Etgar Keret to read excerpts for World Jewry online

On the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of the State of Israel and as a show of solidarity with Diaspora Jewry in these challenging times of world pandemic, the WZO's Department of Hebrew and Culture has initiated a month of Israeli culture. For one month, participants will be able to connect with Israel from anywhere in the world at any time and experience Israeli culture in a variety of activities for all ages.Online events will include Israeli films in collaboration with the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, children's shows, cooking workshops, virtual tours of Israel, and a live seminar with author Etgar Keret including a question and answer period. Ifat Ovadia Luski, head of the WZO's Department of Hebrew and Culture, stated: "This is an opportunity for every Jewish person in the Diaspora to feel closer to Israel than ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected physical encounters and cultural events, but it has also provided us with an opportunity to bring Israeli culture to Diaspora Jews through digital means."I believe that participating in these virtual activities will only deepen the desire to visit Israel as soon as it is possible to do so. " Additional information is available at https://www.israelimonth.org/
