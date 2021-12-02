Israel's top hits of 2021 revealed by Apple Music

Apple Music released its annual Top 100 chart on Wednesday, revealing the most played songs of 2021, as proven by their user base of over 72 million people.

Additionally, they released data on the top 20 songs of the year in Israel, all of which are local, created by Israeli musicians. This, they said, "is a major testament to the focus Apple puts on local musicians." By comparison, in 2020 there were six non-local songs in Israel's top 20, including the songs in first and second place.

The top 10 songs listened to by Israelis in 2021 are as follows:

1.Shkiot Adumot by Eden Hasson

3.Beit Meshugaim by Ran Danker

4. Resisim by Raviv Kaner

5. Gadal Li Ktzat Zakan by Eden Hasson

6. Barhovot Shel Tel Aviv by Eden Ben Zaken,

7. Rotze Shalom by Raviv Kaner

8. Efes Maamatz by Static, Ben El and Neta

9. Haim Meusharim by Natan Goshen and Eden Ben Zaken

10. Parzufim by Omer Adam.

Apple Music first launched in Israel in 2016, a year after its global launch, and since then has curated a large user base in Israel. In August of this year and in collaboration with some of Israel's biggest artists, they curated exclusive playlists ahead of the Jewish New Year in order to "look back on the year that was ending and to look ahead at the next one."

Working with them on this limited-time project were Omer Adam, Noa Kirel, Ella Lee, Berry Sakharof, and several others.

As well as releasing their global Top 100, Apple Music also announced the winners of the Apple Music Global Award.

Three-time Grammy Award winner The Weeknd was voted Apple Music's artist of the year. The Canadian-born musician was described by Apple as having "been culturally present in a way that very few stars have ever become - he's been the face of pandemic work ethic, a reliable constant in a moment of prolonged chaos."

Apple's breakthrough artist of the year winner was revealed to be Olivia Rodrigo, an 18-year-old American singer-songwriter, who has earned seven Grammy nominations in the short time since her debut single Drivers License was released earlier in 2021. The lyrics to both Drivers License and her other smash hit Good 4 u were in first and second place as the most searched lyrics in Israel in 2021.

The award given to the winners of the Apple Music Award is designed to represent "represent the extraordinary

craftsmanship integral to creating music," the tech mogul said, describing it as "Apple's custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass and a machined and anodized aluminum body."