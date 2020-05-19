Jerusalem Day events continue unhindered by coronavirus restrictions

Despite the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no shortage of Jerusalem Day celebrations taking place this week. Top Israeli musicians will perform in a concert by the Old City Walls and the Tower of David on Thursday night, in an event produced Zappa and Keshet 12, as part of the Zappa Live Project. The concert will feature Israel’s brightest stars, among them Israel’s 2020 Eurovision representative, Eden Alene, who is originally from Jerusalem, Shlomi Shabat, Idan Amedi, Eliad, Ester Rada, Benaia Barabi, David D’Or, Miri Mesika, Amir Benayoun, Nathan Goshen, Kobi Aflalo and Keren Peles. The show will be broadcast following the regular Channel 12 programming after the evening news. Zappa and Channel 12 are collaborating on this event with the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority. In addition to being broadcast on Channel 12, the concert will be available on the Mako and N12 sites and apps.The Zappa Live Project was launched at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, with the goal of raising morale and easing social isolation through presenting concerts by Israel’s most popular performers for free. It also provides work for many music industry professionals, including technicians and stagehands, in addition to the performers. The Jerusalem Theater, which has presented diverse theatrical and musical content online since the pandemic began, will offer a musical program to celebrate Jerusalem Day on Thursday with Nava Shpitzer, that will be available on Zoom. The theme of the songs will be “My Jerusalem” and Shpitzer will perform and speak about the stories behind the songs, including stories from the Six Day War. For more information and to watch the program, go to the Jerusalem Theater website at jerusalem-theatre.co.il or the theater’s Facebook page.