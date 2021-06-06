Jerusalem Film Festival returns in August for 38th run

The festival traditionally takes place in the summer but last year, because of the pandemic, it was postponed and eventually held online (with a tiny, socially distanced opening) in December. But this year, Israeli film lovers will be happy to hear it will be back to its full glory and will open with a screening at the Sultan’s Pool amphitheater before an audience of 5,000, as it has in the past.

The opening will be followed by screenings at the Jerusalem Cinematheque and other venues around the city, including movie theaters and parks.

It will feature over 200 films from 50 countries, award-winning film competitions with international judging teams, meetings with filmmakers from Israel and around the world, professional events for the film industry, premieres, parties, shows, screenings, outdoor events and more.

Festival director and Jerusalem Cinematheque CEO Dr. Noa Regev, and artistic director Elad Samorzik said in a joint statement, “We believe there is no substitute for the real meeting that takes place at film festivals between audiences, creators and film on the big screen, and we are very excited for the upcoming festival, which will take place physically after a very challenging year. The festival staff is working around the clock to ensure a particularly festive event. Audiences and guests from Israel and around the world will come to the Jerusalem Cinematheque and to the various festival venues throughout Jerusalem.”

More details of the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

