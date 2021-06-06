The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem Film Festival returns in August for 38th run

The festival traditionally takes place in the summer but last year, because of the pandemic, it was postponed and eventually held online.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 6, 2021 20:31
THE JERUSALEM Film Festival returns. (photo credit: DOR KEDMI)
THE JERUSALEM Film Festival returns.
(photo credit: DOR KEDMI)
Israel’s largest and longest-running film festival, the Jerusalem Film Festival, will be returning for its 38th edition from August 24-September 4, festival management announced Sunday.
The festival traditionally takes place in the summer but last year, because of the pandemic, it was postponed and eventually held online (with a tiny, socially distanced opening) in December. But this year, Israeli film lovers will be happy to hear it will be back to its full glory and will open with a screening at the Sultan’s Pool amphitheater before an audience of 5,000, as it has in the past. 
The opening will be followed by screenings at the Jerusalem Cinematheque and other venues around the city, including movie theaters and parks.
It will feature over 200 films from 50 countries, award-winning film competitions with international judging teams, meetings with filmmakers from Israel and around the world, professional events for the film industry, premieres, parties, shows, screenings, outdoor events and more.
Festival director and Jerusalem Cinematheque CEO Dr. Noa Regev, and artistic director Elad Samorzik said in a joint statement, “We believe there is no substitute for the real meeting that takes place at film festivals between audiences, creators and film on the big screen, and we are very excited for the upcoming festival, which will take place physically after a very challenging year. The festival staff is working around the clock to ensure a particularly festive event. Audiences and guests from Israel and around the world will come to the Jerusalem Cinematheque and to the various festival venues throughout Jerusalem.”
More details of the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.


Tags film movie Jerusalem Film Festival film festival Jerusalem Cinematheque
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Hamas has no intention of using aid to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by