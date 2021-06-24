Jerusalem highlights June 25 - July 1: What's new in Israel's capital?

FRIDAY JUNE 25: “Every man ought to be a macho, macho man/ To live a life of freedom, machos make a stand” sang the Village People in 1978 in a non-ironic disco hit that glorified fitness and male beauty standards. From the Spanish “male animal,” the loaded term macho is the focus of Spanish theater director Àlex Rigola in his “Macho Man/ Heartbreak Hotel” performance now being shown for the last day during the Israel Festival at YMCA.

Adapted by Maya Buenos to Israel’s harsh reality concerning anti-women violence, visitors will be admitted to the performance in groups of six every 10 minutes to spend one hour with photographs, testimonies, and people who are brave enough to share their personal story of pain and escape. “Although it’s always crowded/ You still can find some room,” sang Elvis in his hit song “Heartbreak Hotel.” This important exhibition was aided by the Spanish Embassy in Israel and WIZO.

“Macho Man/ Heartbreak Hotel” is NIS 40 (NIS 30 for senior citizens/students/IDF soldiers). YMCA is at 26 David Hamelech St. Last day today, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is highly advised to purchase tickets in advance via: www.israel-festival.org/en/

SUNDAY JUNE 27: Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) artists have a home at Hamiklat Gallery, which offers Torah-abiding Jewish people a venue to enjoy art and a space to share their own efforts. Matchmaker, jewelry designer and artist Hinda Herbst is currently showing her works at an exhibition titled “Faith, Woven,” curated by Noa Lea Cohn.

Hamiklat Gallery, at 7 Yehuda HaMaccabi St. (next to a park), is open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 058-500-1019.

If possible, why not enjoy two exhibitions as the week begins? Painter Sarah Lynn Adamit is currently showing her watercolors at Beit Yehudit. This solo exhibition includes 28 works, mostly of gentle landscapes.

Beit Yehudit, 12 Emek Rafaim St. is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Exhibition until mid-August.

MONDAY JUNE 28: Explore the Mekor Haim neighborhood. Built a century ago, this now-vibrant location situated next to one of Jerusalem’s major shopping areas was once seen as being at the world’s end. Its residents have included a concert pianist who daily offered tea to outpost fighters, sanatoriums, dairy farmers, and a diploma holding umbrella fixer. Called one of the many Jerusalem miracles, Mekor Haim was important in keeping southern Jerusalem within the state.

Meet in Park Hamesila, on the corner of Emek Refaim St and Pierre Koenig St. at 5 p.m. The tour is about 2.5 hours long. NIS 60. RSVP with guide Miriam Simon:

WEDNESDAY JUNE 30: Those who have small children or young adults might consider taking their families to the library happening today during the afternoon hours at the Pisgat Ze’ev library as part of the Hebrew Book Week events. This free event offers workshops and street performances to encourage the love of reading among young people.

In the evening it will be possible to meet author Yochi Brandes and discuss her new book Udel, inspired by the real-world daughter of the Baal Shem Tov. The various facets of this historically inspired fictional novel will be combined with music sung by Dana Berger. Held in the open air, this 8 p.m. event is NIS 30 per ticket.

The library is a short walk from Pisgat Zeev Merkaz light rail station. The free event is meant to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting with Yochi Brandes and Dana Berger is NIS 30 per ticket, no ending hour listed.

THURSDAY JULY 1: One of the most detestable books to have caused unimaginable harm to the Jewish people is Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler. Despite the evil brand recognition the title has, few people have read it and even fewer can explain what it was about this particular work – or about Hitler himself for that matter – that convinced the German people to follow a path of hate and death. Dr. Oded Heilbroner will discuss this work and more at 8 p.m. at Holzer Books.

Holzer Books is at 91 Jaffa St. Admission is free. www.holzerbooks.com

