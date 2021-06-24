The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem highlights June 25 - July 1: What's new in Israel's capital?

If possible, why not enjoy two exhibitions as the week begins?

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JUNE 24, 2021 23:39
DESPITE THE evil brand-recognition the title has, few people have read ‘Mein Kampf.’ Dr. Oded Heilbroner will discuss it on July 1 at Holtzer Books. (photo credit: ERIKA FLETCHER/UNSPLASH)
DESPITE THE evil brand-recognition the title has, few people have read ‘Mein Kampf.’ Dr. Oded Heilbroner will discuss it on July 1 at Holtzer Books.
(photo credit: ERIKA FLETCHER/UNSPLASH)
FRIDAY JUNE 25: “Every man ought to be a macho, macho man/ To live a life of freedom, machos make a stand” sang the Village People in 1978 in a non-ironic disco hit that glorified fitness and male beauty standards. From the Spanish “male animal,” the loaded term macho is the focus of Spanish theater director Àlex Rigola in his “Macho Man/ Heartbreak Hotel” performance now being shown for the last day during the Israel Festival at YMCA. 
Adapted by Maya Buenos to Israel’s harsh reality concerning anti-women violence, visitors will be admitted to the performance in groups of six every 10 minutes to spend one hour with photographs, testimonies, and people who are brave enough to share their personal story of pain and escape. “Although it’s always crowded/ You still can find some room,” sang Elvis in his hit song “Heartbreak Hotel.” This important exhibition was aided by the Spanish Embassy in Israel and WIZO.
“Macho Man/ Heartbreak Hotel” is NIS 40 (NIS 30 for senior citizens/students/IDF soldiers). YMCA is at 26 David Hamelech St. Last day today, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is highly advised to purchase tickets in advance via: www.israel-festival.org/en/
SUNDAY JUNE 27: Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) artists have a home at Hamiklat Gallery, which offers Torah-abiding Jewish people a venue to enjoy art and a space to share their own efforts. Matchmaker, jewelry designer and artist Hinda Herbst is currently showing her works at an exhibition titled “Faith, Woven,” curated by Noa Lea Cohn. 
Hamiklat Gallery, at 7 Yehuda HaMaccabi St. (next to a park), is open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 058-500-1019.  
If possible, why not enjoy two exhibitions as the week begins? Painter Sarah Lynn Adamit is currently showing her watercolors at Beit Yehudit. This solo exhibition includes 28 works, mostly of gentle landscapes.
Beit Yehudit, 12 Emek Rafaim St. is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Exhibition until mid-August.
MONDAY JUNE 28: Explore the Mekor Haim neighborhood. Built a century ago, this now-vibrant location situated next to one of Jerusalem’s major shopping areas was once seen as being at the world’s end. Its residents have included a concert pianist who daily offered tea to outpost fighters, sanatoriums, dairy farmers, and a diploma holding umbrella fixer. Called one of the many Jerusalem miracles, Mekor Haim was important in keeping southern Jerusalem within the state.
Meet in Park Hamesila, on the corner of Emek Refaim St and Pierre Koenig St. at 5 p.m. The tour is about 2.5 hours long. NIS 60. RSVP with guide Miriam Simon: 
www.miriamsafiratours.com or 054-521-6933.  
WEDNESDAY JUNE 30: Those who have small children or young adults might consider taking their families to the library happening today during the afternoon hours at the Pisgat Ze’ev library as part of the Hebrew Book Week events. This free event offers workshops and street performances to encourage the love of reading among young people. 
In the evening it will be possible to meet author Yochi Brandes and discuss her new book Udel, inspired by the real-world daughter of the Baal Shem Tov. The various facets of this historically inspired fictional novel will be combined with music sung by Dana Berger. Held in the open air, this 8 p.m. event is NIS 30 per ticket.
The library is a short walk from Pisgat Zeev Merkaz light rail station. The free event is meant to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting with Yochi Brandes and Dana Berger is NIS 30 per ticket, no ending hour listed.
THURSDAY JULY 1: One of the most detestable books to have caused unimaginable harm to the Jewish people is Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler. Despite the evil brand recognition the title has, few people have read it and even fewer can explain what it was about this particular work – or about Hitler himself for that matter – that convinced the German people to follow a path of hate and death. Dr. Oded Heilbroner will discuss this work and more at 8 p.m. at Holzer Books.
Holzer Books is at 91 Jaffa St. Admission is free. www.holzerbooks.com/
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.


Tags culture in jerusalem Israeli art YMCA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stay out of the US-China struggle - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by