Jerusalem highlights: May 28–June 3, 2021

FRIDAY MAY 28: In old Western movies, one can sometimes see a bar scene where a pianist performs while roughnecks and hotheads brawl all around him. The iconic image was described by Oscar Wilde who claimed to have witnessed a sign in Leadville, Colorado in 1882 which read: "Don't shoot the pianist, he's doing the best he can." In Jerusalem, the music pub Birman actually has a house pianist. Starting from noon the establishment offers Jerusalem hummus and special discounts on drinks. Why not step inside and unwind after a working week?

Birman is located at 8 Dorot Rishonim St. (02) 623-6115.

SATURDAY MAY 29: If the past refuses to rest in peace, why not invite it for tea and scones? The Khan Theater is staging anew the 1941 classic Blithe Spirit. The highly successful ghost comedy penned by Noël Coward includes a medium, a married man, his wife, and – well, his deceased wife, too. The Hebrew adaptation employs a new translation by the skilled Dori Parnas and features Odelya Mora-Matlon in the role of Madame Arcati, a role first brought to life by the late great British actress Margaret Rutherford. The octogenarian play promises to delight Anglophones, those keen on the supernatural, and anyone seeking exceedingly good writing. Those who enjoy the performance by Mora-Matlon might be tempted to visit the theater on Sunday evening to enjoy her in a different role, a therapist who has God as a patient at Oh God by the late Anat Gov (Sunday, May 30, 8:30 p.m.).

Blithe Spirit at the Khan Theater, 2 David Remez St. at 9 p.m. (the performance is roughly 80 min and does not include an intermission) the price range of the tickets is in relation to the selected seats with NIS 220 for main hall views, NIS 110 for seniors and NIS 40 for IDF soldier upon displaying an official ID.

Oh God by Anat Gov will be shown on Sunday May 30 at 8:30 p.m. Time length and cost are the same. www.khan.co.il/eng/shows/167/ruchot-alizot (02) 630-3600.

SUNDAY MAY 30: Elisha's Notebooks is a new film that explores 57 years of regular diary-keeping by Kibbutz Ein Tzurim member Elisheva Rise. The history includes the times during which the kibbutz structure changed and her seven children were brought home to be raised there by her. The detailed diaries are presented to her now-fully grown children and through this device the complexities of one religious Jewish family are revealed. At 10 a.m. director Golan Rise, a grandson of the late Elisheva Rise, will hold an online discussion with the public on the film, which is available for virtual screenings from Friday at 10 a.m. Rise was among the 240 Jews from Gush Etzion taken captive by the Jordanian Army during the 1948 war.

The film is available for 48 hours via: www.docu-tv.com/. The doc-tv site is an excellent starting point for anyone interested in current documentary films from Israel. The price for an online rental is $10 (NIS 32) and a movie rental plus a discussion with the director is $18 (NIS 58).

TUESDAY JUNE 1: The complexities of living in an important world city sacred to different people might be a good starting point to re-explore what the Torah has to say in an open, tolerant space. The Progressive Jewish Community at Har El is the oldest in the country and had been active since 1958. Rabbi Helen Bar-Yaakov offers weekly Torah study sessions in English for which you can pre-register and participate. Maybe this spring will be the season for you to dive into the depths of Jewish learning?

Kehilat Har El is located at 16 Shmuel HaNagid St. Register: Shani Shlomo, (053) 649-9584 or shani@kharel.org.il. All welcome.

THURSDAY JUNE 3: The weekend is just around the corner. Why not take an evening to listen to some relaxed American blues music as played by the Jerusalem-based Chicago-style show band Elite? Blaze Rock Bar claims to be the best of its kind in the country. If you are looking for a place where you can unwind, get a beer and a bite, and enjoy some live music now when rockets (hopefully) no longer fly. In addition to live music shows, Blaze also has a weekly stand-up evening.

Blaze Rock Bar is at 23 Hillel St. 054-816-5488, blazejerusalem@gmail.com. Opening hours (on Thursday) from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. No cover charge at the door but do have a drink.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.