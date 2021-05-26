The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem highlights: May 28–June 3, 2021

What is going on in Israel's capital this week?

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
MAY 26, 2021 23:11
MARK THE newly obtained calm with a pint of beer and some live music in some of the capital’s best pubs (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
MARK THE newly obtained calm with a pint of beer and some live music in some of the capital’s best pubs
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
FRIDAY MAY 28: In old Western movies, one can sometimes see a bar scene where a pianist performs while roughnecks and hotheads brawl all around him. The iconic image was described by Oscar Wilde who claimed to have witnessed a sign in Leadville, Colorado in 1882 which read: “Don’t shoot the pianist, he’s doing the best he can.” In Jerusalem, the music pub Birman actually has a house pianist. Starting from noon the establishment offers Jerusalem hummus and special discounts on drinks. Why not step inside and unwind after a working week?  
Birman is located at 8 Dorot Rishonim St. (02) 623-6115.
SATURDAY MAY 29: If the past refuses to rest in peace, why not invite it for tea and scones? The Khan Theater is staging anew the 1941 classic Blithe Spirit. The highly successful ghost comedy penned by Noël Coward includes a medium, a married man, his wife, and – well, his deceased wife, too. The Hebrew adaptation employs a new translation by the skilled Dori Parnas and features Odelya Mora-Matlon in the role of Madame Arcati, a role first brought to life by the late great British actress Margaret Rutherford.
The octogenarian play promises to delight Anglophones, those keen on the supernatural, and anyone seeking exceedingly good writing. Those who enjoy the performance by Mora-Matlon might be tempted to visit the theater on Sunday evening to enjoy her in a different role, a therapist who has God as a patient at Oh God by the late Anat Gov (Sunday, May 30, 8:30 p.m.).  
Blithe Spirit at the Khan Theater, 2 David Remez St. at 9 p.m. (the performance is roughly 80 min and does not include an intermission) the price range of the tickets is in relation to the selected seats with NIS 220 for main hall views, NIS 110 for seniors and NIS 40 for IDF soldier upon displaying an official ID. 
Oh God by Anat Gov will be shown on Sunday May 30 at 8:30 p.m. Time length and cost are the same. www.khan.co.il/eng/shows/167/ruchot-alizot (02) 630-3600.
SUNDAY MAY 30: Elisha’s Notebooks is a new film that explores 57 years of regular diary-keeping by Kibbutz Ein Tzurim member Elisheva Rise. The history includes the times during which the kibbutz structure changed and her seven children were brought home to be raised there by her. The detailed diaries are presented to her now-fully grown children and through this device the complexities of one religious Jewish family are revealed. At 10 a.m. director Golan Rise, a grandson of the late Elisheva Rise, will hold an online discussion with the public on the film, which is available for virtual screenings from Friday at 10 a.m. Rise was among the 240 Jews from Gush Etzion taken captive by the Jordanian Army during the 1948 war. 
The film is available for 48 hours via: www.docu-tv.com/. The doc-tv site is an excellent starting point for anyone interested in current documentary films from Israel. The price for an online rental is $10 (NIS 32) and a movie rental plus a discussion with the director is $18 (NIS 58). 
TUESDAY JUNE 1: The complexities of living in an important world city sacred to different people might be a good starting point to re-explore what the Torah has to say in an open, tolerant space. The Progressive Jewish Community at Har El is the oldest in the country and had been active since 1958. Rabbi Helen Bar-Yaakov offers weekly Torah study sessions in English for which you can pre-register and participate. Maybe this spring will be the season for you to dive into the depths of Jewish learning?
Kehilat Har El is located at 16 Shmuel HaNagid St. Register: Shani Shlomo, (053) 649-9584 or shani@kharel.org.il. All welcome.   
THURSDAY JUNE 3: The weekend is just around the corner. Why not take an evening to listen to some relaxed American blues music as played by the Jerusalem-based Chicago-style show band Elite? Blaze Rock Bar claims to be the best of its kind in the country. If you are looking for a place where you can unwind, get a beer and a bite, and enjoy some live music now when rockets (hopefully) no longer fly. In addition to live music shows, Blaze also has a weekly stand-up evening.
Blaze Rock Bar is at 23 Hillel St. 054-816-5488, blazejerusalem@gmail.com. Opening hours (on Thursday) from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. No cover charge at the door but do have a drink.
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.


Tags Jerusalem culture arts
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke the truth saying Israeli strikes were precise, didn't he?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by