Jerusalem highlights: May 7-13

FRIDAY, MAY 7: A new exhibition by Noa Sheizaf and Doron Oved titled “Aquarium” will open at 11 a.m. today at Hacubia, a kicking contemporary art gallery and school based at 13 Yehoshua Yevin St, Jerusalem. The exhibition weaves together video art and instillations to examine signs of life in places that no longer have people in them. An interesting choice in a world slowly returning to life after the COVID-19 pandemic, this is also a curious decision for Sheizaf, who mostly deals with the sea in her work and will now focus on a cube-contained mini-ocean.

Oved is the winner of the 2016 Meitar Prize for excellence in photography and this is a fantastic opportunity to examine her recent work. Visitors will also enjoy the recently opened “Basic Need” exhibition featuring the works of recent graduates of the school held at 21 Hatikva St, Yemin Moshe.

“Aquarium” will be on display until June 6. “Basic Need” will be on display until May 15. Opening hours: Thursday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private and group visits can be arranged via phone 054 294 5848. Admission is free and in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

SATURDAY, MAY 8: Film lovers will rejoice at the chance to view the 1965 masterpiece Juliet of the Spirits by director Federico Fellini at 6 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. This is only one of the films to be featured as part of this unique celebration of the Italian master and his many achievements, including the 1970 mockumentary I Clowns (The Clowns) (Sunday at 6 p.m.) the 1976 historical film Fellini’s Casanova (Monday at 8:30 p.m.) the 1980 comedy-drama City of Women with the great late actor Marcello Mastroianni (Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.) and many more. Please be aware that Fellini made his films for adults at a time when sexuality and women were treated differently than they are today.

The Jerusalem Cinematheque’s “Fellini – in Color!” program includes a special offer of four tickets for the price of NIS 100 when pre-ordering. Otherwise tickets are NIS 40 each. Full listing of the movies screened can be seen online. 11 Hebron Rd., (02) 565-4333.

HAMIFFAL (THE FACTORY) is gearing to reopen its unique location in an abandoned 19th century house. The artistic community around it is launching an online benefit sale. A splendid chance for art lovers to purchase a piece and offer support. Works by photographer and video-artist Einat Arif-Galanti, painter Yael Oren, and artist Gaston Zvi Ickowicz are expected to be on offer. The sale opens today, May 7, and will continue until May 15. HaMiffal also has a variety of exhibitions and workshops any art lover residing in the capital would do well to be aware of.

HaMiffal 3 Hamaravim St.

TUESDAY, MAY 11: The 1972 play The Sunshine Boys by Jewish-American playwright Neil Simon returns to the Hebrew stage under a changed title – The Comedians – in a translation by director Ilan Ronen. Entering the roles first inhabited by Danny DeVito and Richard Griffiths are established actors Moni Moshonov and Shlomo Bar-Aba, who are expected to dazzle the audience, seeing as the roles of seasoned and famous comedians jibe well with their real-world biographies as, well, two popular actors on the Hebrew stage lauded for their achievements in comedy.

The Comedians will open at 9 p.m. at The Jerusalem Theater, 20 Marcus St. NIS 200 per pre-sale ticket, NIS 140 senior citizens. NOTE: tickets will not be sold on the premises and must be bought in advance. Phone (02) 560-5757, www.jerusalem-theatre.co.il/eng

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12: The Bureaucrat is a massive painting by painter Matan Ben Cnaan currently on display at the Israel Museum Jerusalem (IMJ). Those who will sign up for a guided tour of the painting at 12:30 p.m. today will enjoy a unique introduction to the work by the award-winning realistic painter as well as a better understanding of how author David Grossman read it. Another tour focused on the 10 great works of art the museum shows is also on offer to those who arrive earlier and will depart at 11 a.m. Why not spend a few hours and leave richer after taking a look at what the national museum has?

Guided tours at the IMJ are free but one must sign up for them at the information desk before they begin. On Wednesday the museum opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Other days are: Tuesday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. One can, of course, visit the museum at any time regardless of the guided tours. Children (ages 5 -17) enter for free on Tuesday and Saturday as well as during the entire month of August.

Tickets are NIS 54 for adults, NIS 39 for students, senior citizens and disabled persons. IDF soldiers enter for free. Tickets must be bought online before arrival. 11 Ruppin Blvd.; (02) 670-8811.

