Jerusalem highlights Week of November 5-11

What's new in Israel's capital in the upcoming week?

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 01:34
YAEL FELDHEIM will perform at the first Jerusalem Harmonica Festival (photo credit: PETER VIT)
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 5

Arnaldo Angeli Filho, better known under the pen name Angeli, is the Brazilian creator of a comic-book character called Bob Spit. The 2021 stop-motion animation film Bob Spit: We Do Not Like People will be screened today at 7 p.m. as part of the AniNation International Animation Film Festival at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. It follows what happens when Angeli decides to get rid of his iconic punk character, which does not go gently into that good night. Directed by Cesar Cabral, this is the latest film he did with Angeli. An earlier one being the 2008 award-winning short Dossiê Rê Bordosa, which has a similar plot involving a female character. 
A very different animated film will be screened on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Archipelago is a French-speaking movie from Canada that explores invented islands in a poetic, highly artistic fashion. 
Phone (02) 565-4333 for tickets. Both movies have English subtitles. 


SATURDAY NOVEMBER 6 

Sax player Maayan James will perform at the Gatsby Bar on 18 Hillel St today at 8 p.m. The performance will explore the depths of free improvisation, as the musician will encounter the audience and the mood of the evening. 
Info: 054-814-7173. No admission fee listed. 
Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 7

Attend the premier of Hakshava Neima (Pleasant Listening), written and directed by Eran Tobol – a wild 80-minute comedy about a family man driven to near insanity by an ache in his ears. Desperate, he begins to imagine his wife is unfaithful to him and that the doctors are not being honest. When offered a new treatment, he grabs the chance to wake up in a world in which his ears do not ache, also, everyone he knows is gone. 9 p.m. at the Masie Theater Center on 18 Mesilat Yesharim. For more information, call (02) 623-0002 (Hebrew only). NIS 75 at the door and NIS 60 if you buy a ticket in advance. The performance is part of the International Jewish Festival for Contemporary Culture, which includes shows meant only for female patrons (Singels, Quarter to Seven) and online shows (Marrano).

MONDAY NOVEMBER 8

Visit the “Tip of the Iceberg” exhibition, which features works by Haimi Fenichel, Shulamit Etzion, and Nadia Adina Rose. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Beita on 155 Jaffa St. Admission is free. 
Phone (02) 595-3348 for more details.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 9

Come meet Manchester-born Israeli film director Igal Bursztyn and discuss his latest documentary Our Beds Are Burning today at 6 p.m. at a special screening at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The film is unique, weaving together archive materials with actors who voice (in Hebrew) real ideas expressed by neo-Nazis, Italian fascists and French politicians of our current moment. NIS 40 per ticket.
The film has English subtitles. Phone (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 10
 


The first Jerusalem Harmonica Festival will begin today at 7:30 p.m. at Harmony Culture Center on 1 Koresh St with Michal Adler,​ Roni Eytan, Yael Feldheim, Jason Rosenblatt, Yotam Ben Or, Dov Hammer and more. All possess a passion for the world’s most beloved instrument: the harmonica. NIS 66 per ticket. 
Info: (02) 621-1777. Tickets must be bought online, as you need to present a special barcode at the door. Please visit ticketsnow.kartisim.co.il/announce/buy/138538

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 11

Jerusalem Orchestra East and West invites you to explore Mozart in the Levant with special original works composed by pianist Nizar Elkhater, Jazz musician Guy Mintos and composer Michael Wolpe. The composers will perform these works tonight at 9 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theater. Patrons will also enjoy listening to a recently discovered composition by Mozart, which was confirmed as genuine this year, Allegro in D Major K. 626b/16. NIS 120 per ticket. 
Info: (02) 560-5755, 20 Marcus St.
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.


