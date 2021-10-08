Jerusalem highlights: Week of October 8-14

FRIDAY OCTOBER 8:

Ride to support making the city friendly to bicycles and their owners today at 10 a.m. at Safra Square. The ride will be at an even pace and the goal is to hang out, eat and discuss ways that Jerusalem can become greener and better for those who cycle . Please join Jerusalem Cyclists on Facebook to learn more.

The Jerusalem Cinematheque launches a new line of affordable movies (“Friday at Ten”) each Friday at 10 p.m. for NIS 10. The public is invited to enjoy the latest films with the 2020 comedy, Palm Springs. The film takes the well-established concept of characters placed in a time-loop (1993’s Groundhog Day being the most noted example of this plot-device) to explore what would they (and we) do if our actions suddenly no longer mattered. Starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as the wedding guests who beat their breasts (as well as those of anyone else around) to escape the time-loop. This 90-minute comedy is a safe bet at bargain-basement prices.

10 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 9:

Eating Off the Floor, a new exhibition of Sharon Breuer works, opens at noon today at the Jerusalem Artists House. The installation and sculptures presented invoke crossing boundaries (as eating from the floor is seen as wrong) and the power of the ground as the source for all edibles. In addition, Moshe Ripner will present paintings in his Birth of the Divine Beasts. Roni Packer will present works inspired by American abstract painting and Tomer Rosental will present paintings done under the exhibition title of “Midnight.”

Jerusalem Artists House, 12 Shmuel Hanagid St. Sat 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon, Tue, Wed and Thu from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, only those presenting a Green Pass will be admitted.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 10:

Try the hummus at Nazmi/Arafat Hummus at 49 Shuk Ha-Zurfim in the Old City (the Muslim Quarter). In a country where hummus is almost a religion, this eatery is considered one of the best. There is no sign outside; this is more of a stand. Come early in the morning to ensure you get some hummus.

MONDAY OCTOBER 11:

Enjoy the greatest hits of 1970’s black music with MissBehave, the all-female Tel Aviv-based band now bringing the groove to the Holy City: the magic of Marvelettes (“Please Mr. Postman”), Mary Wells (“My Guy”) and the Supremes (“You Can’t Hurry Love”). The singers are Keren Corcos, Yael Zori and Michal Guberman. The players are Ronnie Markevitch, Lital Gerstner, Inbar Bar and Evelyne Genis.

MissBehave will perform at the Jerusalem Theater at 9 p.m. at 20 David Marcus Street. NIS 179 per ticket; NIS 139 for senior citizens. Info: (02) 560-5755.

Return of the Shuk Lady – Take a fun walk in Mahaneh Yehuda in English with journalist, cookbook author and food writer, Sybil Kaplan. Learn how and where to shop in this roughly 90-minute walk. Vaccinated people only.

Starts at 11 a.m. NIS 60 per person (please bring exact sum). Reservations and info: Sybil Kaplan 054-705-0623.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 12:

Visit “Polyphony in 12 Voices” at the New Gallery Artists’ Studios. The exhibition places at its core female artists active in the Israeli art scene since the and includes works by Deganit Berest, Pesi Girsch and others. Berest also presented her works at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art in 1990 at The Female Presence exhibition. Roughly three decades after that exhibition, this one allows the viewer to reflect on teaching art and creating art within a female lineage.

The exhibition will be shown for the last day today between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The New Gallery Artists’ Studios – Teddy Stadium (gate 22). Info: (02) 583-4272.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 13:

It is the winter of 1993 and a Serbian family is hosting a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme party for their children, who invite all of their classmates. In The Celts, her first full-length film, Milica Tomovic offers us a double look – both nostalgic and foreshadowing, as the audience is aware of the civil war looming in the future of these children. If you enjoyed The Fixer, by graphic novelist Joe Sacco or the 2018 animated non-fiction film Chris the Swiss this is the film for you.

Starts at 6 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

If you have a soft spot for bindle stiffs (misfit wanderers) and enjoy the writing of Raymond Chandler, catch Double Indemnity, a 1944 film noir directed by Billy Wilder starring Barbara Stanwyck with dialog written by Chandler himself. This is but one gem of a dozen in a genre film lovers will be able to enjoy this week and next.

9:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 14:

WACKELKONTAKT is a music collective of three (Marco Tomasin Milevski, Eyal Lally Bitton and Tomer Damsky). Rock to their beats at Hazira – The Performance Arts Center at Talpiot. “Change the Process; Change the Outcome” is a live show like no other you’ve seen before. Please note the show will include strong sounds, flashing lights and smoke. Hear their album Heal the Split online at wackelkontakt.bandcamp.com/album/heal-the-split before booking the tickets.

Hazira is at Beit Rami Levi plus (formally Rav Hen cinema) at 3 Haparsa Street in Talpiot at 9 p.m. For tickets call (02) 678-3378.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.